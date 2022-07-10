Clube do Remo changes the team and seeks redemption far from home

Outside the group of the top eight and without knowing what it means to win for four rounds in Série C of the Brazilian Championship, Clube do Remo is going through a moment that requires caution among athletes. More than ever in need of a good result to continue calmly towards the second phase of the dispute, Leão will face the lantern of the competition in another duel away from their domains.

After the last activity carried out in Belém, under the technical command of Gerson Gusmão, at the Baenão stadium, the Azulina delegation continued its journey in the early hours of this Friday (08), bound for Fortaleza-CE. There, Clube do Remo will face Atlético Cearense, in a duel that will take place on Sunday (10), at 7 pm, at the Presidente Vargas “PV” stadium, for the 14th round of the national third.

Brenner should be Remo’s hope against Atlético-CE

Before defining who would be listed for the match, Gerson Gusmão commanded two tactical works, in which he processed some changes in relation to the team that drew with Paysandu, last weekend, by the score of 2 x 2. of the dispute, the athletes carried out work at Fortaleza’s training center, – the penultimate training session before the confrontation.

Without being able to count on striker Bruno Alves, suspended with three yellow cards, the Azulino coach will have the important return of striker Brenner. Recovered from an injury to his right thigh, suffered in the match against Altos-PI, which left him out of the games against Figueirense-SC and Paysandu, the Azulino top scorer in the season should be the main novelty for the dispute.

Remo’s opponent suffers punishment in court

They were left out of the relationship, by the technical option of the commission on the grounds that they had presented low performance during training and also in the last games: midfielder Erick Flores and midfielder Paulinho Curuá. In all, 20 players make up the Clube do Remo delegation, which went to the capital of Ceará with a total of 30 members, which is headed by President Fábio Bentes.

CHECK THE LIST:

goalkeepers: Vinicius and Zé Carlos;

Sides: Celsinho, Leonan, Renan Castro and Ricardo Luz;

Defenders: Daniel Felipe, Igor Morais and Marlon;

steering wheels: Anderson Uchôa, Jean Patrick and Marciel;

Socks: Albano and Anderson Paraíba;

Attackers: Brenner, Fernandinho, Leandro Carvalho, Netto, Rodrigo Pimpão and Vanilson.

According to the work carried out, Gerson Gusmão will be able to confirm the Clube do Remo with: Vinícius; Ricardo Luz, Marlon, Igor Morais and Leonan; Anderson Uchôa, Jean Patrick or Marciel and Albano or Anderson Paraíba; Fernandinho, Brenner and Rodrigo Pimpão. With several caravans heading to Fortaleza, there is an expectation that a good number of supporters will be at the stadium.

Currently occupying the 11th place in the C Series, with 18 points – 1 less than the 8th, Aparecidense-GO, in case of victory, Leão will be able to move up to the 4th position in the dispute, which will rescue even more the motivation of the Azulinos within the championship. The match between Atlético Cearense and Clube do Remo will have ample and complete coverage in real time, through the entire sports team of the DOL