Corinthians beats Fla with Rodinei own goal and touches the top

Packed after the heroic classification over Boca Juniors (ARG) in the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians prevailed against Flamengo in the crowded Neo Química Arena (SP) and won 1-0 with an own goal from the right side Rodinei. With the result, the Paulistas reached the top of the Brazilian Championship table, with 29 points, and put an end to a taboo that had lasted nine matches without beating Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo, in turn, entered with a team mostly formed by reserves. Dorival Júnior decided to spare many holders for the decisive match next Wednesday (13), against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã (RJ), for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, the Cariocas lost 2-1 at Mineirão (MG).

For the Brazilian, Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday (16), against Ceará, at Arena Castelão (CE). Rubro-Negro hosts Coritiba at Maracanã (RJ) on the same day.

who did well

As in the last matches in Itaquera, Alvinegro’s defensive system maintained a good posture during the 90 minutes. In addition to the archer Cássio, who saved Corinthians on a few occasions, the experienced Gil did not give space to Flamengo’s forwards.

It is worth mentioning that the club from São Paulo has not conceded goals playing in Itaquera since May 29, when they faced América-MG. There are 563 minutes without being leaked so far.

On the Flamengo side, Vitinho was the player who took the most risks in the plays from the left wing and also in the kicks from outside the area. The forward just didn’t score a goal at Neo Química Arena because Cássio miraculously saved his shot from the midfielder.

who was bad

Replacing the experienced Fagner, right-back Rafael Ramos doesn’t seem to be on the same wavelength as the other defenders. Despite the good advances in the attack, the Portuguese gave space to Flamengo’s wingers. In one of the moves, Vitinho cleaned shirt 2 and got a great kick, but stopped in the archer Cássio. He was eventually replaced by Bruno Mendez during the second half.

For Flamengo, Rodinei had an unhappy afternoon scoring an own goal that was totally avoidable. And the right side came from a great display during the week, in the rout over Tolima by Libertadores, when he even enchanted Chilean Vidal, a new red-black reinforcement.

Corinthians performance

Still with some embezzlement, Corinthians managed to beat Flamengo with a very convincing football in Itaquera. The great offensive strength of Timão was on the right side with Du Queiroz, Rafael Ramos and, mainly, Adson, protagonist of the own goal scored by Rodinei.

In his 600th game for the club, the archer Cássio is also worth mentioning. Shirt 12 practiced at least three important saves and secured the triumph at Neo Química Arena.

Flamengo’s performance

With a team formed mostly by reserves, Flamengo had difficulties to create in the match. Coach Dorival Júnior’s team saw his opponent occupy the spaces and make the offensive system difficult. In the second half, the coach put in some holders to try to raise the level of performance, but even so, he found a solid Corinthians defense.

Cassio saves Corinthians

In great phase, the Corinthians idol Cássio made a miraculous save after a strong kick from Vitinho in the first half of the duel.

Corinthians opens the scoring with Rodinei’s own goal

Just six minutes into the second half, Gustavo Silva crossed from the right and Rodinei tried to dominate with his left thigh, but the dominance came out badly and the ball hit the player and died at the back of the net. Own goal and Corinthians opened the scoring.

Rodrigo Caio leaves the game injured and worries

With a history of injuries that have plagued him in his career, defender Rodrigo Caio had to leave the game in the first half after being stomped on the right ankle by Du Queiroz. The Flamengo player was visibly downcast, was comforted by his teammates and worries.

Adson recovered from covid-19

Adson was the novelty in the Corinthians team. The player recovered from covid-19 and was released by the medical department to act. In the first half, he almost scored a goal after a shot from outside the area at the angle.

Players stop for a minute and protest

As in other matches in Brazil, Corinthians and Flamengo players stopped for a minute and held a protest with their hands in their mouths against the General Sports Law, which amends the Pelé Law.

Cassio 600 and Fábio Santos 300

The game was emblematic for two historic Corinthians players: goalkeeper Cássio, a Corinthians idol, completed 600 games. The side Fábio Santos reached 300 matches.

Hugo Souza vetoed after indisposition

Goalkeeper Hugo Souza was cut from Flamengo’s relationship hours before the match. In an official statement, the club said he had an indisposition.

mantuan say goodbye

Banned from the match due to a left thigh injury, Gustavo mantuan was at Neo Química Arena to say goodbye to his teammates and Corinthians fans. It will be loaned to zenithfrom Russia, and travels to the European country next Wednesday (13).

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 1 X 0 FLAMENGO

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Hour: 4 pm

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/GO) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA/MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Rafael Ramos, Giovanni (COR); Fabricio Bruno, João Gomes (FLA)

red cards: Victor Pereira (COR)

goals: Rodinei (own goal), 6 minutes into the second half (COR)

Corinthians: Cássio, Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil, Raul and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Gustavo Mosquito), Du Queiroz, Giuliano (Bruno Melo) and Adson (Giovane); Lucas Piton (Roni) and Roger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Flamengo: Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Rodrigo Caio (Gustavo Henrique) and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Thiago Maia (Éverton Ribeiro), Victor Hugo (Lázaro) and Matheus França (Marinho); Vitinho (Pedro) and Gabigol. Technician: Dorival Junior.