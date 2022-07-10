Cuiabá vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

With three wins in the last four games in the Brazilian Championship, the Botafogo tries to keep the momentum going in another match away from home, this time against Cuiabá this Sunday (10/7), at 19:00 (Brasília, 18:00 local time), at Arena Pantanal, for the 16th round. Glorioso started the day in ninth place, with 21 points, while the Mato Grosso team has 16, in the relegation zone.

After the victory in the race over Red Bull Bragantino on Monday, coach Luís Castro had a week free and peaceful to work. And it has two important returns from injured players: midfielder Lucas Piazon and striker Erison. Defender Joel Carli and midfielder Chay also return, after serving an automatic suspension in the last round.

On the other hand, Botafogo lost in the last game an athlete who had been a starter and highlight of the team: midfielder Kayque, who had a ligament injury in his right knee, will have to undergo surgery and should only play again in 2023. Del Piage (favourite), Luís Oyama and Tchê Tchê are the options to make the containment duo with Patrick de Paula.

Botafogo embezzlement

Right-back Saravia and forward Vinicius Lopes are suspended for the third yellow card. Rafael, Carlinhos (recovering from surgery), Barreto, Victor Sá (back problem), Diego Gonçalves (thigh), Gustavo Sauer (ankle), Breno (left knee) and kayak (right knee) are absences due to physical reasons. Matheus Nascimento also did not travel with the delegation.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio, left-back Hugo, midfielder Lucas Fernandes and striker Erison are hanging with two yellow cards, in addition to coach Luís Castro. If anyone on this list receives a new card this Sunday, they will not be able to be present at the match against Atlético-MG, next Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

The opponent – ​​Cuiabá

Cuiabá will try the second victory in a row to try to get out of the relegation zone. Portuguese coach António Oliveira will count on the return of defender Alan Empereur, but will continue without midfielder Pepê and striker André for this Sunday’s match. The change in the defense is the only one that should occur in relation to the team that won the Avaí, in Florianópolis.

tickets

Tickets are on sale online and at physical points (check the list here). Botafogo fans will occupy the North Superior sector, with tickets costing R$ 60 (full) and R$ 30 (half).

Where to watch Cuiabá vs Botafogo

The match will be broadcast by SporTV throughout Brazil and by the Premiere channel, in the pay-per-view system, with narration by Julio Oliveira and comments by Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos and Pedrinho. Fernanda Colombo commands the “Central do Apito“.

Arbitration

The refereeing trio for Cuiabá x Botafogo comes from the Goiana Federation. whistle the match Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes, assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa) and Cristhian Passos Sorence. The VAR will be operated by Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP), who will be assisted by Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP).

DATASHEET

CUIABA X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Pantanal Arena

Date-Time: 07/10/2022 – 19h

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Tickets: tickethub.com.br

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; Valdivia, André Luís and Rodriguinho – Coach: António Oliveira.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Carli and Victor Cuesta; Daniel Borges, Del Piage, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Lucas Piazon and Erison – Coach: Luís Castro.