Dell launches Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus notebooks with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX

THE dell launched this week two notebooks that are part of the Inspiron line. These are the 14 Plus and the 16 Plus. The models stand out for being configured with 12th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. According to the company, both Inspiron Plus models have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The notebooks also feature ComfortView Plus hardware, promising to deliver realistic colors and 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM memory.

The 14 Plus version, as its name implies, has a 14-inch display with 2.2K resolution (2240​​x1400) and 16:10 aspect ratio. The processor chosen by the brand was the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H. The user can choose the graphics card between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti options, in addition, it is still possible to select between the integrated Intel UHD and Iris Xe graphics. The Inspiron 14 Plus also comes with an NVMe M.2 SSD up to 2TB. The notebook also comes with Windows 11 installed, Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.0 inputs, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A and another microSD. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also supports DDR5 RAM expansion for Theup to 40 GB.

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus maintains the same processor as the 14-inch version and the user can also choose the same video card options, however, with the addition of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 alternative. The screen is a 16-inch with 3K resolution (3072×1920) and has a touch screen option. In addition, the Inspiron 16 Plus also maintains the storage, RAM and connections settings of its smaller brother.

The new models are coming to the North American market from of US$ 1,299 (about R$ 6,880 in direct conversion and without taxes) for the Inspiron 14 Plus and US$ 1,599 (R$ 8,475) for the 16 Plus. There is no forecast for the release in Brazil. Did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link