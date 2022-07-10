Diana Pereira proud of the achievements of her children, Mel and Noah

photo: Ricardo Santos

The fourth and final day of Rock in Rio Lisboa went to Diana Pereira and the two children, Honey14 years old, and Noahof 12, fruit of the already ended marriage with the pilot Tiago Monteiro, synonymous with family and fun program. On this occasion, the model was very proud of the achievements of the two young men. “I’m drooling over both of them, each in their own area,” she revealed.

Mel has been making waves as one of the contestants on the RTP program The Voice Kids, in which she impressed mentors and audiences with Anna Kendrick’s theme Cups (Pitch Perfect’s When I’m Gone). “It’s been the best, all the messages, all the affection from everyone, I’m loving it”, said Mel.

Noah, on the other hand, seems determined to follow in his father’s footsteps in motorsport and, after being national champion of Karting in 2021, in the Junior category, he is preparing to participate in the world championship. “My objective is to reach the highest level of competition and win”, said the young driver. “Mel is having huge success on the show and Noah is winning all the races out there,” Diana acknowledged, visibly happy.

The holidays are a little conditioned due to the projects of the younger ones. “Noah will have races for most of the holiday period and Mel also has things arranged. We’ll probably go outside the three of us, spend time together,” Diana confided.