Diplopia: Double Vision Accelerated Fred’s Retirement | health

Forward Fred, from Fluminense, will play his last game on Saturday night, July 9, at Maracanã against Ceará, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The player’s retirement was brought forward because of a vision problem that has been bothering him since 2020: diplopia, or double vision, which makes a person see doubled images and can affect one or both eyes. In Fred’s case, it is monocular, affecting the left eye. But what is diplopia? What are the causes and symptoms? Is there a cure or treatment? Ophthalmologist Júlia Rossetto, a specialist in strabismus, takes the main doubts on the subject.
Diplopia is double vision, when you see two images of the same object. The symptoms are:
- double vision – Main symptom, defining the condition;
- Difficulty moving the affected eye or eyes in any direction;
- Dilated pupil and eye with the eyelid closed – In serious situations, which require immediate medical attention, as they may indicate an aneurysm.
- Monocular: Double vision appears only in one eye and is perceived only when that eye is open. This is the case with Fred, who has diplopia in his left eye;
- Binocular: double vision reaches both eyes and disappears by closing one of them.
- Horizontal – the image is duplicated to the sides;
- Vertical – the image is duplicated up or down.
- squint – It is the most common cause. It happens when the adult starts to have strabismus, a disorder that causes the eyes not to look in the same direction at the same time. Diplopia does not usually affect children. This is because the brain of the child with strabismus adapts and learns to eliminate double vision – which is also a problem, as it can cause amblyopia, called “lazy eye”, leading to low vision. In adults, with vision already formed, the brain does not have the ability to correct diplopia.
– Diplopia caused by strabismus is common in adults. And it has treatment – says the doctor.
- head trauma – Blows to the head, such as football players head into the ball and the bumps between them, can affect an ocular nerve, causing a sudden squint that can cause diplopia. Depending on the affected nerve, it manifests in different ways.
- Microvascular changes caused by diabetes or high blood pressure – Chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can cause microvascular changes that affect optic nerves and can lead to diplopia.
- Brain aneurysm – Severe case that needs immediate hospitalization. Typically, diplopia is accompanied by symptoms such as dilated pupils and a drooping or closed eyelid (ptosis).
- head cancer
- low vision
- idiopathic – When there is no definite cause.
You need to treat the cause, so treatment changes depending on what’s causing the diplopia. Whether it’s an aneurysm or cancer, diabetes or high blood pressure, the problem needs to be cured. If it’s low vision, wearing glasses can help correct it.
And since most cases of diplopia happen because of strabismus, treatment is usually to correct this condition, which includes:
- Use of lenses called raw in the glasses, in case of small deviation. Diplopia is not cured, but the symptom is corrected;
- Injection of botulinum toxin (botox) in the eye muscle, to paralyze it, in case of vision deviation caused by muscle problem;
- Ocular physiotherapy in specific cases;
- Surgery on the eye to loosen or tighten the muscle causing the deviation.
Fred underwent surgery in 2020, but the problem returned this year.
– There is an 85% success rate in surgery. But in 15% of the cases, there may be a residual deviation, which is resolved with a new surgery or with the use of the prism (lens); or there may be another type of deviation, which occurs when the position of the gaze is changed. In this case, the surgery is successful as there is no double vision when looking straight ahead. What is successful for most people, however, is not for a high-performance athlete like Fred, who needs more breadth of vision to look at the ball overhead or the player coming from the side. In these moments, the double vision comes. I don’t know if that was the case, but it’s something that happens in some situations – explains the ophthalmologist.
Julia Rossetto is an ophthalmologist with a master’s and doctorate from Unifesp. Specialist in pediatric ophthalmology, ocular plastic surgery and strabismus, she is a doctor at Casa de Saúde São José.