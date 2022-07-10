Diplopia: Double Vision Accelerated Fred’s Retirement | health

– There is an 85% success rate in surgery. But in 15% of the cases, there may be a residual deviation, which is resolved with a new surgery or with the use of the prism (lens); or there may be another type of deviation, which occurs when the position of the gaze is changed. In this case, the surgery is successful as there is no double vision when looking straight ahead. What is successful for most people, however, is not for a high-performance athlete like Fred, who needs more breadth of vision to look at the ball overhead or the player coming from the side. In these moments, the double vision comes. I don’t know if that was the case, but it’s something that happens in some situations – explains the ophthalmologist.