Does your cell phone support 5G? These are the 3 ways to find out

If you want your cell phone to enjoy the best that the internet has to offer today, you need it to accept the 5G internet which very soon will be available in all Brazilian capitals. But how do you know if a device change is necessary, a configuration needs to be done or the process will happen naturally?

This innovation for wireless internet in Brazil is already among us, but we advance that the novelty cannot be used by all devices, as not every cell phone will have the support required to run the mobile internet this way, especially the older ones. This has people worried.

After all, how do you know if your cell phone runs on 5G? There are a few ways to check if your smartphone can handle this new technology.

Via the Anatel website

Let’s start using the most reliable source of all: Anatel itself. Through it you will be able to know for sure if your device supports this connection upgrade or not.

All the person needs to do is enter the Anatel website (informações.anatel.gov.br) and select “model”. After that, just type the model of the device you have at home in the corresponding field.

In case you don’t know it by heart, this information is always available on the product’s invoice, as well as in its original box. You also have the option to search cell phone model on the internet, using its business name to facilitate the search.

We just have to remember that Anatel’s website is somewhat unstable and can give the user some headaches.

At GSM Arena

You can also use the GSM Arena website to find out if your cell phone has an account.

The site has a huge database on cell phones in general.

The point is that you have to access their website (gsmarena.com) on your cell phone. Once there, click on the three lines that are positioned vertically, then select the “my phone” option. The page will find the specifications of your device.

The website itself has the ability to detect your device model automatically, saving you all the time you would spend searching. Once that happens, you just need to click on the “Network” option.

Once you do this, you will know if your device is compatible or not, as a list will appear showing the types of networks you can access, such as 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.

On the manufacturer’s website

And last but not least, it is possible to search for this information directly on the website of the manufacturer of your device. Manufacturers always keep all cell phone specifications on their websites, but be aware that accessing there will first need to have found your device.