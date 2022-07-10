Domingo Maior: Globo shows the movie ‘Transformers: The Age of Extinction’ this Sunday (10/07/2022)

Transformers: The Age of Extinction is the attraction of Domingo Maior, by Globo (Disclosure)

O Major Sunday shows this weekend another action and adventure movie. This Sunday, July 10, Globo shows the feature Transformers: Age of Extinction in the traditional late-night session on Sundays. The film is an American production released in 2014 and airs right after the Vai Que Cola program.

The Sunday Maior film is directed by the filmmaker Michael Bay and features actor Mark Wahlberg in the lead role. In addition to him, the cast includes actors Kelsey Grammer, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci and Titus Welliver.

Read too:

Globo pays fee for Jade Picon to act in Travessia; understand

Novella Bambolê will return on the Viva channel; know when it premieres

Sunday Major Synopsis and trailer

A few years after the big showdown between the Autobots and Decepticons in Chicago, the giant alien robots disappeared. They are currently hunted by humans, who do not wish to get into trouble again.

When Cade finds an abandoned truck, he could never have guessed that the vehicle is actually Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots. Much less that, by helping to bring him back to life, Cade and his daughter Tessa would come into the crosshairs of American authorities.

Watch the trailer for Transformers: Age of Extinction, Sunday Major movie:

More movies on Globe

Right after Domingo Maior on Globo, the movie theatersession dedicated to classic films.

This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film Elysium, 2013 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast is formed by Alice Braga, Matt Damon, William Fichtner, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna and Wagner Moura.

In the film, in 2159, the world is divided between two groups: the first, very rich, lives on the space station Elysium, while the second, poor, lives on Earth, full of people and in great decay. On the one hand, government secretary Rhodes does her best to preserve Elysium’s lavish lifestyle; on the other, a poor citizen of Earth tries a daring plan to bring back equality between people.

Sessão Cinemaço airs at 2:15 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.