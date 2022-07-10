Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk a ‘Idiotic Artist’, Says He Lied About Voting

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a ‘idiot artist’ and says he lied about voting. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Getty Images.

Former US President Donald Trump said Tesla CEO Elon Musk lied about his 2016 vote;

“He told me he voted for me. So he’s another idiot artist,” the former US president said on Saturday (9);

Trump attended a rally in Anchorage, Alaska.

Former US President Donald Trump has called Tesla CEO Elon Musk an “idiot artist” for lying to him by personally claiming he voted Republican in 2016 and for his backsliding on the purchase of Twitter.

The real estate entrepreneur made the statement last Saturday (9) during a rally in the city of Anchorage, Alaska.

In May, during a technology conference in Miami, Musk said he planned to vote Republican for the first time this year.

“Do you know, [Musk] I said, ‘Oh, I never voted for a Republican,'” Trump said. “I said, ‘I didn’t know that.’ He told me he voted for me. So he’s another idiot artist.”

As for the abandonment of buying Twitter, Republican claimed that he always knew that the agreement would not go ahead.

“Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me,” said Trump, who in May said the SpaceX CEO would not buy the platform for “such a ridiculous price.”

“He has a very weak contract. I looked at his contract. It was not a good contract”, continued the former president.

During the rally, Trump also said he would fight what he called left-wing censorship and promoted his Truth Social platform.