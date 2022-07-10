“Donkeys pass the line between their legs…”; CBF ‘forgets’ error and punishment the VAR team makes Cruzeiro fans angry

The team that operated the video referee in Ituano x Cruzeiro learned of the consequences of an error against Raposa, which had a goal by Edu badly disallowed

The disallowed goal of Ed in the draw against Ituano still generates controversy in the cruise and in Brazilian football. This Friday (8), the CBF announced the removal of the video assistant referees (VAR) and the Quality Manager responsible for analyzing the bid on the field. The match ended 1-1 in Itu valid for the 14th round of Serie B.

After the offside marked on the field by the linesman and accepted by the judge Bruno Arleu de Araújo, the VAR analysis generated complaints from fans, players, coaching staff and Cruzeiro managers. The lines were drawn incorrectly, disregarding a defender from Ituano who gave Edu a chance. Curious is that, even removing those responsible for the technology, the CBF does not recognize the mistake, which left fans unhappy on social networks.

This Friday, the audio from the VAR booth was also released. “I confirm the field decision. Off-side. proceed”, said the VAR booth after drawing the parallel lines and checking the move on the monitor. Arleu even asked about the analysis. “Hands off, huh?” Then, in readiness, the VAR response. “Perfect, impediment”.

Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Souza, from Rio de Janeiro, was the assistant to the video referee in Ituano x Cruzeiro. The VAR observer was Gilberto Corrale. Both will undergo a recycling process, now headed by Wilson Luiz Seneme. Arleu, field judge, was not penalized, nor was Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia, the referee who commanded the video in the booth.

Even harmed, Cruzeiro still remains in the isolated lead of Series B with 38 points, seven ahead of Vasco. This Saturday (9), the team led by Paulo Pezzolano will go to Campinas to face Guarani at 11 am (Brasilia time).