Drone attack at political meeting sparks alert about the use of the device; understand the rules for flying over events | Santos and Region

On the eve of the elections, which are scheduled for October and November, the situation in Uberlândia raises some questions, about what authorizations are needed to fly over areas of rallies and other political events?

Floriano Peixoto, who owns a drone piloting school and is a developer of experimental aircraft projects in Santos, explains that there are rules for flying over regions where there is a high concentration of people.

“There is legislation on the operation of drones made by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) and by DECEA (Department of Airspace Control), which is the body of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). You cannot operate a drone on people , unless they are all consenting [concordem]”, he explains.

2 of 2 Drone was intercepted in 2019, at Forte dos Andradas, during Bolsonaro’s visit to Guarujá — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1 Drone was intercepted in 2019, at Forte dos Andradas, during Bolsonaro’s visit to Guarujá – Photo: Matheus Croce/g1

According to the Brazilian Special Civil Aviation Regulation (RBAC-E), drones are classified as “model aircraft” for recreational use, or RPAS, the acronym for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, for non-recreational use.

They are divided into three classes: the first, with maximum take-off weight (PMD) above 150 kg; class 2, between 25 kg and 150 kg; and class 3, more common, with a limit of 25 kg.

He remembers that the flights are limited to a height of 400 feet [cerca de 120 metros], because, above this flight level, manned aircraft operate. Furthermore, a drone operated above that height jeopardizes the airspace used by manned aircraft.

According to Peixoto, in addition to the height limit, Drones cannot operate at a distance shorter than 30 meters horizontally from people not involved with the operation or not consenting to it.

“You have to keep a distance of people, both horizontally and vertically, 30 meters. There are people who understand that it is taking off, giving 30 meters of distance and then flying over people. That can’t be done”, explains the professional.

Protesters are attacked by a spraying drone in Uberlândia, MG

The instructor adds that the presence of drones flying over people in large events is common, shows and sports activities. He reinforces that these actions are illegal and operators can respond civilly and criminally for the acts.

“Citizens who feel harmed by the operation can file complaints with the police departments through a police report. They can also file a complaint through Anac’s service channels by phone 163 or through Talk to Anac”, highlighted the Agency.

“Drone service contractors are jointly and severally liable with the contractor. The rules for accessing Brazilian airspace by drones are specified in the ‘ICA 100-40’ Unmanned Aircraft and Access to Brazilian Airspace”, he highlighted.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency, there are no special rules for drone operation during the election period. However, each and every operator may request from Anac differentiated specifications for the operation, whenever it deems necessary.

This request will be analyzed by the Agency always with a view to ensuring safety. It is important to point out that such authorizations are exceptions to the rule and, therefore, any operation that differs from the current rules must have a specific authorization.

“Since 2017, there have been specific rules for drone operations, which are available on a page on the Anac portal. Among them, the mandatory registration of equipment weighing over 250g. In addition, the operator must carry the registration during the operation ”, explains the agency, in a note.

She recalls that inspections are carried out in the administrative sphere of action of the Agency, in accordance with the sanctions provided for in the Brazilian Aeronautical Code (Law No. 7,565/86).

Anac emphasizes, in a note, that, in possible cases of invasion of privacy, launching of objects, exposure of third parties to dangers, will be investigated in the criminal scope. “In this case, the police forces have autonomy to conduct investigations into irregular operations”, explains the Agency.

“It is worth emphasizing that the Penal Code provides, in its article 261, imprisonment of two to five years for anyone who exposes a vessel or aircraft to danger, own or others, or perform any act tending to prevent or hinder maritime, river or air navigation. The Penal Code also typifies the exposure of people to risk, in its article 132, which provides for a prison sentence of three months to one year. [ou mais, se o crime for considerado mais grave] in cases where the life or health of third parties is put in direct or imminent danger”, continues Anac.

In a note, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) states that, in the resolution of electoral propaganda, there is no provision that specifically deals with the use of drones during the electoral campaign. “Any cases that violate electoral laws can be the object of representations and will be judged by the Electoral Justice”