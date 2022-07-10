Drought on Italy’s longest river: ‘I was born here, I’ve never seen anything like it’

  • Jessica Parker
  • BBC News in Northern Italy

Lack of rain has dried up parts of the Po River in northern Italy

Credit, Bruno Boelpaep/BBC

photo caption,

On a farm in northern Italy not far from the Adriatic Sea, Giampaolo Bassi’s crops are in trouble.

“The salt water is killing the plants because they can’t stand such a high concentration of salt,” says Bassi, 32.

He pulls out one of the most fragile-looking plants: there’s nothing where peanuts should hang from the root.

Giampaolo has had problems with salt in the water before, but the situation has never been as bad as it is now.

