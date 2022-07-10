DxOMark: Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro passes screen test and achieves good results

Officialized by Motorola in the first half of this year, the Moto Edge 30 Pro arrived as the brand’s flagship to compete with powerful models from other brands, coming equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, Adreno 730 GPU and 12 GB of memory. RAM, powerful specs that guarantee overkill performance. Despite the internal hardware being the device’s strong point, the flagship also stand out for including a high resolution and quality screen. This week, the DXOMark team evaluated the quality of the Moto Edge 30 Pro’s display considering its performance in different scenarios.

















economy and market

06 Jul

















Motorola

05 Jul



The DxOMark analysis is technical in nature and does not necessarily correspond to the final user experience with the device, that is, in everyday use it is possible that you may not notice the negative factors punctuated by the portal team, since most consumers are not critical on screen and looking for a smartphone for balanced use. However, it is important to point out that the Motorola model was beaten by rivals of the same category in certain specific situations. In summary, the Edge 30 Pro deservedly earned 86 points, standing out in touch sensitivity and colors, obtaining 83 and 78 points in these aspects, respectively. 6.7 inch P-OLED screen

FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Pixel Density: 393 ppi

Refresh rate: 144Hz

screen analysis

Starting with readability, the device’s P-OLED screen provides good viewing of content even outdoors, but the same advantage is not found when reducing the brightness to a minimum and trying to use it in a dark environment. In this case, the display proved to be excessively bright causing visual discomfort. This “negative point” was also noticed when playing videos on platforms that support HDR10, presenting a level of contrast incompatible with the scene touching gray tones, even when dealing with a panel with P-OLED technology and certification for use of this feature in apps such as Netflix and HBO Max.

Although the brightness and contrast of the HDR10 were not surprising, the Edge 30 Pro managed to stand out in terms of the fidelity of colors displayed on the screen and have good touch responsiveness thanks to the 144 Hz refresh rate, a feature that according to the researchers, was especially enjoyed during gaming and web browsing. Another praised point in the cell phone was its brightness sensor, which when changing the environment — leaving a room and going outside, for example — managed to achieve a smooth brightness transition. Furthermore, Motorola’s flagship didn’t show many highlights or bad points.

technical sheet









6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with notch in hole, Gorilla Glass 3 and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

12 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

60 MP front camera

Rear camera: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor 2 MP depth lens

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode

4,800mAh battery with 68W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface

offers

















Motorola Edge 30 Pro





To compare







See also

Do you want to buy the Motorola Edge 30 Pro? Tell us, comment!

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.