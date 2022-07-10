early offers on gaming monitors

As a warm-up for Prime Day that takes place on July 12th and 13th, Amazon has early offers on several products. The gamer audience has not been forgotten and can take advantage of some good offers on gamer monitors directly on the site.

Check out the main offers on gaming monitors that we have listed for you:

LG Ultrawide 29UM69G

The LG Ultrawide Gamer Monitor has a 29-inch IPS screen with FULL HD resolution and 75 Hz refresh rate. It has the “AMD FreeSync” technology that prevents failures in the formation of images if there is a difference between the frame rate of the monitor and video card. The device also has black point stabilization, which improves visibility in darker points of the screen.

LG Ultrawide 29UM69G LG Ultrawide 29UM69G Gamer Monitor – 29″ Full HD IPS, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, NVIDIA Fr…

BRL 1,429

LG UltraWide 34WP550

The monitor has a 34-inch anti-glare screen and a 75 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it is equipped with “OnScreen Control” that allows customization of settings and customization in up to 14 modes.

LG UltraWide 34WP550 LG UltraWide 34WP550 IPS Full HD Monitor, 2560×1080, sRGB 99%, HDR10, FreeSync, Adjustment …

BRL 2,599

Odyssey G9

Recently released, the Odyssey G9 is a gaming monitor focused on competitive gamers and features a 49-inch curved QLED screen. The device is still able to offer very fluid gameplay thanks to its 240 Hz refresh rate. The monitor supports G-Sync and Free Sync Premium Pro technologies, which allows for a better gaming experience.

Odyssey G9 SAMSUNG MONITOR 49″ GAMER CURVED ODYSSEY C49G95TSSL

BRL 9,900

