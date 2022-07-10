ES clay pot shed in the metaverse

Photo: Mobo Games/Faesa





The potters of Goiabeiras will win a gift beyond technological this Friday (7). It is a virtual reality game that will place the work shed of real artisans in the famous metaverse.

Anyone can now download the game for virtual reality glasses from the Mobo Games website (www.mobogames.com.br) – developer of the app in partnership with students of Journalism and Digital Games courses at a university center in Vitória. The academic part of the project was coordinated by professors Mirella Bravo and Victor Hugo Korting de Abreu.

THE Pedro Permuy Column, who is not silly or anything, adds that, through the game, it is possible to visit the shed and learn about the step by step of the production of clay feathers, one of the symbols of the culture of Espírito Santo. The content can also be accessed by tokens spread across the virtual environment and passed on to other communication supports, such as folders, music, poetry, videos, audios, ambient sounds and photos.

The metaverse of potters: teachers Mirella Bravo and Victor Hugo Körting de Abreu (in front, seated) and students participating in the project

Soon, the game will also be accessible by computer. That’s because a desktop version is in development.

