F1: Leclerc, Hamilton and Max called up for possible violation

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were convened by the commissioners of the FIA to provide clarification on a possible violation of the rules of parc fermé, which puts the entire podium of the Austrian GP in formula 1 this sunday.

The trio finished first, second and third respectively after a busy race in Austria. But the summons came just two hours after the checkered flag.

According to the document released by the FIA ​​just now, the three were summoned to a meeting at 18:30, local time, 13:30 in Brasília about a possible breach of Article 12.2. categories.

The three pilots reportedly failed to “follow the instructions of the competent officials for the safe conduct of the event”.

According to information from journalists present in the paddock, the call is related to the fact that the drivers interact with their physiotherapists / coaches in the parc fermé even before being weighed, an official procedure of the FIA.

This issue has been under discussion for some time, with the Federation warning drivers and teams that this cannot happen.

In notes sent to teams on Sunday morning, race director responsible for the Austrian GP, ​​Niels Wittich, said: “With the exception of team mechanics (with coolers if necessary) official and television crews and photographers pre-approved by the FIA, no one may enter the designated area at this time (No one from teams public relations. Drivers’ coaches must wait outside the anteroom behind the podium until the conclusion of the podium ceremony)

“With the approval of the FIA ​​Media Delegate, the photographer of the winning team may also enter the area. All other photographers must wait outside the designated area during parc fermé and podium procedures.”

Even with the impression that there is a clear breach of the regulations, the chances of a sanction such as exclusion from the event or time penalty are slim. In fact, most likely a financial penalty.

