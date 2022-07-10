Farmer creates ear protectors for calves and the invention becomes a business

With the constant changes in temperature, animals such as calves can suffer a lot from the coldand can even reach death. With that in mind, a farmer in the state of Wisconsin, in the United States, created ear protectors for calves.

The result of the creation is this “cuteness” shown in the tweet below, which yielded more than 100 thousand likes.

So farmer Holly Poad put the idea into practice after a fire to have destroyed one of the stables of the Rural property. Thus, there was not adequate shelter for all the animals on the farm.

To make matters worse, at the time, the United States was hit by a terrible cold snap, with temperatures many degrees below zero. Afraid that the calves might get sick, Poad then raised tailored jackets and ear protectors so that the animals could keep heated.

Soon after, the farmer turned to her aunt, Kim Ewers, who owns a embroidery shop, to make a model capable of protecting animals from the cold. In this way, Ewers created a protector to water proofas cold weather could bring moisture to the object and cause complications for calves.

The two also thought about suitable colors for earplugs. Thus, they decided that the models should have or flashy colors or very dark to thereby facilitate the location of calves.

Ear protectors for calves become a business

In this way, women realized that creation could become a business, and started selling and advertise the product at farm page on facebookon 2o19.

What they didn’t expect is that the demand for the product would be so great. Because of this, there was the need to create a store, the MooMufss. The production remains familiar, with the help from nephews.

The store also participates in livestock contests to exhibition of your products and has its products sold online.

Finally, check out more photos of the calf protectors:

calves

Photo: Playback/Facebook

Check out how production is done

* Under supervision of Luís Toledo

