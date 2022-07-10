Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between the 11th and 15th of July

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, July 11th

Looking for Nemo

Original Title: Finding Nemo

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Andrew Stanton

Cast: Various actors.

Class: Children

Nemo is a little fish kidnapped from the coral where he lives and taken to an aquarium. His father goes on an adventure to find him with the fun Dory.

Tuesday, 12th of July

A Gift for Helen

Original Title: Raising Helen

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Garry Marshall

Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren

Class: Romance Drama

Helen Harris works at a major modeling agency, but her life changes when her sister dies and she is left in charge of her three nephews.

Wednesday, 13th of July

Johnson Family Vacation

Original Title: Johnson Family Vacation

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Christopher Erskin

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Bow Wow, Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles, Shannon Elizabeth, Gabby Soleil

Class: Comedy

The Johnsons face many adventures as they set out on a journey across the United States for their annual family reunion.

Thursday, July 14th

Mom Goes On Vacation

Original Title: Mamá Se Fue De Viaje

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Alessandro Genovessi

Cast: Agustina Cabo;Carla Peterson;Diego Peretti;Guillermo Arengo;Julián Baz;Martin Lacour;Pilar Gamboa

Class: Comedy

Giulia, mother of three electric children, decides to go on a trip without her family for 10 days, and the chaos of the house is left for Carlo, husband and father who lives for work.

Friday, 15th of July

megamind

Original Title: Megamind

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Tom McGrath

Cast: Various actors

Class: Children

Megamind didn’t expect that, after disappearing with the city’s hero, his life would become so boring that he would invent another opponent to fight.

