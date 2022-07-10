Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between the 11th and 15th of July

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:
Monday, July 11th
Looking for Nemo
Original Title: Finding Nemo
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Andrew Stanton
Cast: Various actors.
Class: Children
Nemo is a little fish kidnapped from the coral where he lives and taken to an aquarium. His father goes on an adventure to find him with the fun Dory.
Tuesday, 12th of July
A Gift for Helen
Original Title: Raising Helen
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Garry Marshall
Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren
Class: Romance Drama
Helen Harris works at a major modeling agency, but her life changes when her sister dies and she is left in charge of her three nephews.
Wednesday, 13th of July
Johnson Family Vacation
Original Title: Johnson Family Vacation
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Christopher Erskin
Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Bow Wow, Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles, Shannon Elizabeth, Gabby Soleil
Class: Comedy
The Johnsons face many adventures as they set out on a journey across the United States for their annual family reunion.
Thursday, July 14th
Mom Goes On Vacation
Original Title: Mamá Se Fue De Viaje
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Alessandro Genovessi
Cast: Agustina Cabo;Carla Peterson;Diego Peretti;Guillermo Arengo;Julián Baz;Martin Lacour;Pilar Gamboa
Class: Comedy
Giulia, mother of three electric children, decides to go on a trip without her family for 10 days, and the chaos of the house is left for Carlo, husband and father who lives for work.
Friday, 15th of July
megamind
Original Title: Megamind
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Tom McGrath
Cast: Various actors
Class: Children
Megamind didn’t expect that, after disappearing with the city’s hero, his life would become so boring that he would invent another opponent to fight.
