Former International, Muriel leaves Fluminense and settles with a new club

Brazilian football

The deal should be made official in the next few days.

Flamengo v Fluminense - Carioca State Championship
Despite a career not as successful as that of his brother Alisson, Muriel is undoubtedly one of the main goalkeepers in Brazilian football in recent decades, having been an important part of Internacional in winning the Libertadores in 2010.

And, even at an advanced age, the gaucho had been playing in the elite of Brazilian football, currently defending Fluminense, where he played the starting role before the arrival of Fábio.

Also, due to the arrival of the former Cruzeiro goalkeeper, Muriel decided to leave Tricolor das Laranjeiras and is now on his way to his new club.

Muriel agrees with Limassol, ‘craves’ the newspaper

As confirmed by Fernando Diniz in a press conference, Muriel has just terminated her contract with Fluminense and will leave the club after almost four seasons, having played 71 games in them..

Destiny, according to the newspaper The globe, tends to be AEL Limassol, from Cyprus, with whom the goalkeeper has already reached a verbal agreement, leaving only a few bureaucratic details to be resolved.

