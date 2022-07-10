Fortaleza vs Palmeiras for the Brasileirão: see where to watch, schedule, lineup and predictions – Play

Total focus on the main objective of the season. After the elimination in the Copa Libertadores, the Strength now turns attention to the breakout against relegation in the Brazilian Championship (see classification). This Sunday (10), Tricolor returns to the field for a very complicated challenge: to face nothing less than the leader palm treesat 6 pm, at Arena Castelão.

Fortaleza pre-match today, see details

Romero has yet to score a goal in the Brasileirão

Kid Junior/SVM

What time does the match start

The game will start at 18:00 (Brasilia time)

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live from Premiere. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

guesses

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Strength: Marcelo Boeck (Fernando Miguel); Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Zé Welison and Lucas Crispim; Moses and Silvio Romero. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

palm trees:Weverton; Mayke, Murilo, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Breno, Wesley and Ron. Coach: Abel Ferreira.

Fortaleza needs reaction in Brasileirão

Kid Junior/SVM

How do Fortaleza come against Palmeiras?

After two consecutive defeats, Leão do Pici follows with only ten points in the table. Need to win and root for the stumbling block Youth (who faces Coritiba) to leave the lantern. Regardless, with need to win 12 of the remaining 23 gamesyou need to score as soon as possible.

For this match, the coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda cannot count on six players. tinga (follows treatment after surgery to correct a ligament injury in the left foot), landázuri (muscle discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh) and Robson (strain of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee) continue to the Medical Department.

Juninho Capixaba and Ronald are suspended, while Lucas Lima will not be able to act by contractual clause, since it belongs to Palmeiras and is on loan to Leão do Pici.

Pikachu play against Palmeiras?

Pikacho scored 17 goals in the 2022 season

Thiago Gadelha/SVM

Another question is the lineup of the winger. Yago Pikachu against Verde. In advanced trading with Shimizu S-Pulsefrom Japan, he may not act, but he can also say goodbye with the tricolor shirt.

How Palmeiras arrives against Fortaleza

Abel Ferreira goes in search of the three-time Libertadores title with Palmeiras

Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Fortaleza’s opponent, Palmeiras is the leader of the Brazilian Championship.

With 29 points conquered after 15 rounds, the São Paulo team accumulates eight victories, five draws and only two defeats so far. He owns the best attack in the competition, with 27 goals scored.

Coach Abel Ferreira added maximum strength to the match, as he was defeated by Athletico-PR in the last round, but defender Gustavo Gómez, who has not even traveled to the capital of Ceará, will not have.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Fortaleza x Palmeiras

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 10, 2022, at 6 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

