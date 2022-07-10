Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wins first images with probable look

Along with its new generation of Galaxy Watch 5 watches, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones with advanced features and a refreshed look. The first 3D renders of the product were revealed by well-known tipster Evan Blass, showing its likely look in three color options.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro charging case should keep a familiar look (Image: Evan Blass/91Mobiles)

It shouldn’t have any big changes compared to the original Galaxy Buds Pro, but it’s possible to see that the new model can bring a matte finish, instead of the glossy side present in the 2021 model. grille moves to the top of the headphones.

The product can be advertised in three colors: Bora Purple (purple), graphite (gray) and white. These shades should also be present in the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4, whose launch should take place at the same event.

The charging case doesn’t appear to have any major structural changes, remaining with curved lines and LED on the front. As with the current model, the cover should support wireless charging on compatible bases.

Specifications of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have not yet been released, but no major breakthroughs are expected for this generation. Even so, it can receive improvements in aspects such as active noise cancellation (ANC), sound quality and battery life, among others.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should be announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event, expected for the month of August. Until then, more concrete technical information about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones may be leaked, as well as their price.

Source: 91Mobiles