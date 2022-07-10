Galaxy S23 should launch with Snapdragon chips, leaving Exynos aside

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his predictions in the world of technology, Samsung should put aside its Exynos chip in the Galaxy S23, and for the first time in the S line, launch models with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor in all markets. in which it operates.

In the S22 line, Qualcomm processors already accounted for 70% of the devices, but Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the Galaxy S23 line will be 100% Snapdragon processors. The chip responsible for this change is the 4nm SM8550, produced by TSMC, which will probably be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

According to the analyst, the reason would be that the Exynos 2300 would not be able to compete in all aspects with the SM8550, which has performance and efficiency far superior to its predecessors, SM8450 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and SM8475 (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1).

We already know what the likely chip of the Galaxy S23 will be, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but also that it should not have a camera under the screen, and that it will have an improved selfie camera. In addition, it should also have a 200 MP camera with Samsung’s own Isocell HP3 sensor.

