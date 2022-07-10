Galaxy Watch5 family appears in images ahead of official launch – Tudo em Tecnologia

Samsung currently has a huge range of electronic devices like smart watches and headphones. Usually, the South Korean manufacturer usually launches new models in mid-August. And now, an online leak has just revealed the design of the upcoming Galaxy Watch5 series.

According to images shared by the famous leaker Evan Blass, the Watch5 Pro will arrive as a direct successor to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. As seen in the images below, the model will be available in gorgeous titanium black and gray colors in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

According to the source, the Pro model will have a size of 45mm while the regular Watch5 will bring a slightly smaller size of 44m. In addition, the standard version (Watch5) will be available in black, blue and white.

Galaxy Watch5

Also according to the leaker, both watches will come equipped with 5ATM water protection and will support GPS connectivity. In addition, they will bring two buttons on the side, a microphone and Google wearOS 3.5 operating system with One UI Watch 4.5.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Galaxy Watch5 series should officially arrive at Samsung’s Unpacked event in August this year. So stay tuned here at Tudo em Tecnologia for more news!