‘Gaslit’, about the Watergate Affair, is a delicious political thriller with doses of melodrama

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in ‘Gaslit’ (Photo: Disclosure)

From the photo that illustrates this text, it doesn’t seem like it, but the actor holding Julia Roberts’s arm is Sean Penn. They are on the scene in the series “Gaslit” (in free translation, psychological abuse), available on Starzplay (you can enter through Globoplay or Now). I recommend.

There are eight episodes that deal with the Watergate Case. The delicious political thriller with doses of melodrama is an adaptation of the award-winning “Slow burn” podcast from “Slate” magazine. The storyline set in Washington DC begins in 1972, when the misdeeds that led to the serious scandal were still a storm in the making. Nixon was running for re-election by the Republican Party. As is well known, he ended up taking the presidency for granted, but resigned two years later, with dishonor. This period has been extensively portrayed in literature, film, and television. One of the merits of the series’ script is precisely its different angle of view. Nixon is barely seen. The protagonists here are the (apparently) supporting characters of History. It is the world of “Nixonland”, that of the entourage that carried out the operation to spy on the Democratic campaign. And also that of Martha Mitchell (Julia), a voice against the president from the beginning, but which has been forgotten.

Penn plays John Mitchell, Richard Nixon’s attorney general and his best friend. Martha, his wife, was a socialite. She loved giving interviews and was given to indiscretions. John headed the Committee for the Reelection of the President (CPRP) and was in charge of the invasion of the Democratic campaign headquarters in the Watergate Complex building. That June night, a group tried to photograph documents and install bugs. It all went wrong for them, and they ended up in detention. From there, The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein began to investigate. FBI Assistant Director Mark Felt, the Deep Throat, provided them with precious information. The rest everyone knows.

The series focuses on the Mitchells. Both shared the republican ideology. She was from Arkansas, from a humble background and a fan of the spotlight. He, full of ambition and capable of violent gestures to preserve his own career. When Martha talked too much, her husband went to great lengths to shut her up. On the day of the break-in, he even ordered the FBI to keep her locked in a hotel room so she wouldn’t give interviews. The agent in charge of the captivity was Steve King, who, under the Trump administration, was ambassador to the Czech Republic.

The marriage unravels as the plot progresses. There are parallel plots, but always linked to the central plot. Dan Stevens plays John Dean, a government official directly involved with the operation. And Betty Gilpin plays his girlfriend, the stewardess Mo; Shea Whigham is G. Gordon Liddy, former FBI agent, Nazi sympathizer and considered the “brain” of everything.

The characters’ complexity is very well crafted and their human dimension — their suffering and passions — is more prominent than their ideology. However, an option of the direction for the exaggerations gets in the way of the series. Even good actors sometimes fall for caricature. As it is a re-enactment of real events, this ends up undermining credibility. The spectator wonders all the time if that’s how things happened. Nines out, “Gaslit” makes a great period reenactment and enjoying the props and costumes is extra fun. Worth checking out.