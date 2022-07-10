Germany Investigates Cases of Women Victims of ‘Rape Drug’ at Government Party Party | World

At least nine women who attended a party of the German Social Democratic Party (PSD), attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, were drugged with the so-called “rape drug”, the SPD itself reported on Saturday (9).

Berlin police said they were investigating a case of grievous bodily harm following a complaint from a 21-year-old woman.

She went to the hospital for a medical examination and filed a complaint. During the party, the young woman, who had consumed food and non-alcoholic drinks, felt sick, sick and dizzy.

So far, the police have registered four other cases.

“I advise everyone involved to file a complaint,” Katja Mast, party chief, wrote on Twitter.

So far nine victims have been registered, but the spokesperson does not exclude that there are more.

In an email to participants at the party, which took place on Wednesday near the chancellery, the SPD denounced “a monstrous act immediately reported to the Bundestag police”.

Nearly a thousand people attended the traditional SPD party before the parliamentary summer recess. It was an internal event and you could only enter by invitation,” the spokesperson said.

Often causing nausea and dizziness, the “rape drug” refers to different psychotropic substances that are often poured into people’s cups to be abused through violence, theft or sexual assault.