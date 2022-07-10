Godzilla vs Kong 2 gets a theatrical release date

While announcing a new release date for Dune: Part 2, Warner Bros. also announced the release of Godzilla vs Kong 2.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures set the sequel to arrive three years after the first film, on March 15, 2024 (via Deadline).

Filming on the sequel will begin in the second half of this year in Queensland, Australia. Adam Wingard, who directed the first feature, returns to direct.

The first film follows the journey of Kong and his protectors to find their true home. Unexpectedly, however, they cross paths with an enraged Godzilla, who has left a trail of destruction across the planet. The epic clash between the two titans is just the gateway to the great mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core and that adventure fans can now check out whenever, however, and wherever they want.

Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, Rebecca Hall, Eiza González, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård and Demián Bichir are in the cast – read the review.

Meanwhile, Legendary and Apple are producing a series about the monster universe, with Matt Shakman directing.