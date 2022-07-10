Goiás beats Athletico, and Fluminense is the new vice-leader of the Brasileirão

Goiás surprised Athletico-PR on Saturday night (9) and won the match 2-1 at Serrinha stadium. The result of the match took the visiting team from the vice-leadership, now from Fluminense. The goals of the game, valid for the 16th round of the Brasileirão, were scored by Pedro Raúl and Nicolas, for the hosts, while Terans decreased.

With the result, Goiás reached 20 points and is in 11th place. Athletico, on the other hand, stopped at 27, the same score as Fluminense, but dropped to 3rd place due to the goal difference. Felipão’s team also lost an unbeaten run of 14 games, adding Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Goiás opens the scoring in the beginning

It didn’t take long for Goiás to secure the lead on the scoreboard. Diego was fast down the right side and carried it to the bottom line, where he crossed into the penalty area. Nicolas managed to deflect the ball, which Pedro Raúl only managed to push into the back of the net.

Athletico maintained the greatest control of ball possession, but could not produce dangerous plays to reach the tie, without great effectiveness. Goiás remained in the strategy of the beginning of the match, being more dangerous in the chances that they had left.

Pedro Raul, from Goiás, celebrates his goal Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Goiás expands

The home team kept going up when they could. In the 38th minute, Goiás stole the ball and Nicolas finished with force from outside the area, forcing Bento to palm the ball. It was left for Matheus Felipe, from Athletico, who sent it to a corner. In the charge, at 39, Nicolas had a new chance and sent it with his head in the corner. Bento managed to deflect, but it was not enough to prevent Goiás’ second goal.

Atletico decreases from penalty

As soon as Felipão brought Marcelo Cirino and Terans to the field, things changed for Athletico. Cirino received the ball inside the area and played it to Abner, who came knocking. The ball hit Yan Souto’s arm and the referee called the penalty. At 16, Terans went for the ball and sent it left-handed in the corner, completely displacing goalkeeper Tadeu.

Goiás delivers the ball and trusts the defense

In the final stretch of the match, Goiás reduced the intensity of the attacks and started to defend more, holding back the attacks of Athletico, who had more possession of the ball. The game got tense. At 46, the best chance came from Terans’ feet, inside the penalty area. The ball was left for the player, who sent it from left-handed forcefully. Tadeu, however, arrived in one piece and sent it to a corner. Then, an offside was called.

DATASHEET

Goiás 2 x 1 Athletico-PR

Reason: 16th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 09/07/2022

Place: Serrinha Stadium

Hour: 8:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ)

VAR: José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Yellow cards: Danilo Barcelos (GOI), Fellipe Bastos (GOI),

red cards:

goals: Pedro Raúl (GOI), at 5′ of the 1st half (1-0); Nicolas (GOI), at 39′ of the 1st half (2-0); Terans (CAP), at 16′ of the 2nd half (2-1);

Goiás: Thaddeus; Caetano, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Danilo Barcelos; Fellipe Bastos (Dada Belmonte), Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius and Diego (Maguinho); Pedro Raul (Vinicius) and Nicolas. Coach: Jair Ventura.

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Orejuela, Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Abner; Erick (Matheus Babi), Matheus Fernandes (Hugo Moura) and Vitor Bueno; Canobbio (Terans), Cuello (Romulo) and Vitor Roque (Marcelo Cirino). Coach: Felipe.