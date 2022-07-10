Google Earth | How 3D images of Earth are captured

The huge collection of images from the Google Earth consists of satellite imagery, aerial captures, computer-generated three-dimensional views, and terrestrial cameras, usually fitted to cars, for Street View. The records are not always made at the same time and, in these cases, they are assembled in a kind of mosaic.

When taken on satellites or by planes, the images that make up Google Earth are collected at specific dates and times. Each frame that composes a mosaic of captures is identified with the date of collection, displayed when hovering the mouse over the region.

Google Earth’s three-dimensional views are produced by combining aerial and satellite captures (Image: Reproduction/Google)

The records, however, are not made by Google satellites, but by partner companies that sell these records. One of the examples is Keyhole, owner of the Quickbird satellite, one of the main image providers for the Research Giant.

The sum of several records about the same environment provides additional information, such as the relief of the region — important for relief rendering and 3D constructions. Combining different high resolution images ensures enough detail to understand the local geography and produce computer thumbnails.

The 3D views of Google Earth may also have been produced by users (Image: Reproduction/Google)

However, the images are not always generated automatically: Google Earth has integration with SketchUp, software for creating 3D models, so that the users themselves assemble their digital structures and enrich the map.

How Street View images are made

Google Street View panoramic images are captured by specialized cameras. Normally, registration is done with a company car that, from time to time, travels on streets all over the world.

The new Google Maps camera is smaller, lighter and ideal for recording in unmapped spaces (Image: Playback/Google)

In some cases, however, registration is done with humans — also with adapted equipment. In this way, Google is able to display Street View views of areas that are not reachable by cars, such as trails, walkways, bridges, landmarks or caves.

In May 2022, Google unveiled the new cameras it will use to capture images intended for Street View. Now smaller and lighter, the sensor suite will allow you to reach even more complex areas.

Travel back in time with Street View

In addition to Google Earth, Street View views can also be accessed through Google Maps, the company’s geolocation application. In it, it is also possible to check records from the same place, but on different dates, allowing to check the transformations of that environment over the years.

This “time travel” only came to smartphones in May of this year, in the update that celebrated 15 years since the launch of Street View. When more than one photo is available for the same place, the app displays a carousel of captures at the bottom of the screen.