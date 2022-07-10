GPS delivers betrayal and man discovers he is not biological father of 3 daughters

A 45-year-old man discovered via GPS that his wife was cheating on him and that his three daughters were actually biologically someone else’s. According to the Asian website Mashable SEA, Chen and Yu had been married for 16 years and he had never suspected a thing.

Chen, which is from Jiangxiin China, began to suspect that he was being betrayed by his wife when she stopped answering the phone and video calls they made, due to work, which made him stay away from his family.

With a back foot on this situation, he tracked down his wife using her cell phone’s GPS location, which led him to a hotel. There, he caught Yu with another man.

Despite this, Chen forgave Yu, at first. Everything changed when he discovered that the youngest daughter was not his biologically, which was repeated with the tests carried out with the other girls. The woman ran away from home and cut contact with him.

Looking for his wife, Chen had to turn to the local press to find her. In response to his lamenting that “none of them were her children”, she denied cheating on him in an interview. “I didn’t cheat on him. Is biological parenting really important? I know couples who can’t have children and adopt children all the time,” she defended.

Yu also criticized him for the divorce after finding out the daughters weren’t his. “Please try to empathize with me. The three sons called him ‘father’ for many years, but now he says the daughters are not his. What’s the difference between him and an animal?”

Now Chen seeks compensation from his ex-wife for what happened.