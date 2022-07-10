Graphic designer from Cáceres fishes 14 kg pacu and attracts attention in Porto Estrela | Cáceres News

It took another 20 minutes until the fish was finally spotted and captured. The specimen was fished with a 0.35mm line, and weighed an incredible 14.3 kg.

Cacerense Alessandro Firmino da Silva, 46, after catching a pacu fish weighing more than 14 kg, in the city of Porto Estrela. And it’s not a fisherman’s story, he recorded the moment to prove that the size was real.

The amateur fisherman who is providing services to the 7th Porto Estrela Festival event that takes place from July 7th to 10th in the municipality.

“We are from a media team that provides services to the event and we are staying at this ranch, I went to the edge of the river and saw these rods with a reel and I decided to throw a bait in the water and fished this huge specimen”, he told the fisherman.

Also according to the fisherman, who is also a graphic designer, it was one of the biggest emotions felt when fishing this specimen.

It took another 20 minutes until the fish was finally spotted and captured. The specimen was fished with a 0.35mm line.

“We were bored because we only worked at night, and it was in this situation in the morning that we decided to take the fishing rods and play with the pepperoni bait in the waters of the Paraguay River and I managed to hook this great specimen”, he said.

The hooked fish was weighed and reached 14,345 kg.

Click HEREjoin the WhatsApp group of and receive news in real time

follow us on TWITTER and follow the news first hand.