Gugu’s daughter is cornered by criminals and worse news is given: “Crime”

One of Gugu Liberato’s daughters had a huge loss after having her car broken into by criminals

Sofia Liberato, daughter of presenter Gugu Liberato, who died on November 21, 2019, at age 60, lived in a desperate situation this Saturday (9), after being robbed. The 18-year-old lost everything and suffered a huge loss.

O crime happened while she was traveling to California, United States. According to information from Fábia Oliveira’s column, from Em OFF, the girl made a stop during the trip and when she returned to the car, she found the vehicle broken into and without her belongings.

It is worth noting that the loss of Gugu’s daughter is valued at about U$ 10 thousand, the equivalent of R$ 52 thousand at the current price. Among the items taken are personal objects and documents, such as passport and driver’s license.

The police are investigating the case, but so far they do not know the identity, much less the number of criminals involved in the crime against the young woman.

For those who don’t know, Sofia Liberato and her twin sister, Marina Liberato, are moving. Currently residing in Orlando, the two need to leave their mother’s house, Rose Miriam, and move to California, where they will study.

FIGHT FOR INHERITANCE

For those who don’t know, Gugu Liberato’s fortune was valued at about 1 billion reais. The presenter would have left in a document that 75% of the inheritance should go to his children and the other 25% to his nephews. Currently, the person responsible for taking care of the inventory has been a sister appointed by the man.

But a big scandal broke out this year. Marina and Sofia accuse their aunt of lying and hiding Gugu Liberato’s fortune. This generated great unease in the family and the twins broke off relations with their brother, João Augusto. Furthermore, they are on different sides of the dispute that even involves the mother.

The fact is that while the twins defend the matriarch’s right to share Gugu’s inheritance, the eldest son joins forces with his aunt.