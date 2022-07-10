Hacker group creates “invisible” malware that arrives via email and escapes antivirus

Reverse engineering is a process that allows you to “dismantle” certain equipment or system to understand its operation and identify loopholes that can be corrected or, in the case of malicious people, exploited. As discovered by Unit 42, a company active in the security field, cybercriminals used this technique to create malware capable of evading detection by more than 50 different antiviruses by investigating program codes and analyzing the mechanisms used to recognize threats.

















According to reports, the “invisible virus” was used by hackers to attack infrastructure companies by collecting information without security mechanisms identifying the malware. According to the company responsible for the investigation, the malicious file was sent by email being masked under an alleged resume document. After being downloaded to the device, the generated file in .ISO format directed to a new page in Word, however, the document carried malware responsible for collecting data exchanged between the computer and servers, with the possibility of executing remote commands installing other viruses on the device. device.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the plague, Unit 42 found that there was a line of code referring to the Brute Ratel (BRC4), a signature that points to the Russian organization Cozy Bear, accused in 2020 of spying on international laboratories to obtain classified details about the manufacture of vaccines. As it is a recent threat, there are still no instructions on how users can protect themselves, however, knowing how the criminal organization operates, it is recommended that employees and executives avoid downloading media and files received by email from unknown sources.