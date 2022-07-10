Hamilton complains about fans in Austria; F1 investigates harassment | formula 1

Formula 1 spoke out this Sunday before the Austrian GP in the face of dozens of reports of cases of sexual harassment, homophobia and racism in the stands at the Spielberg Circuit. In one of the statements, a fan said that she even had her dress lifted. The category and Lewis Hamilton repudiated the case; and the seven-time champion even criticized some fans’ celebration of his and George Russell’s crashes on Friday.

– It is unbelievable that people do this, knowing how dangerous our sport is. I’m grateful that I’m not in the hospital and not seriously injured. You should never applaud someone’s fall or someone’s injury. A pilot could be in the hospital, and are you going to applaud that? – Said the pilot.

1 of 3 F1 Austrian GP fans — Photo: Adam Pretty – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Fans at the F1 Austrian GP — Photo: Adam Pretty – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

During Q3, Hamilton lost the rear at the entrance of Turn 7 and, despite trying to save the car, went through the gravel pit and hit the tire barrier head-on. This saw the Mercedes driver finish 10th, although he started ninth in Saturday’s qualifying race after a penalty to RBR’s Sergio Pérez.

“I was going through a lot of stuff in the accident, but hearing it later, you know…I don’t agree with any of it, no matter what,” Hamilton said.

The seven-time world champion ended the qualifying race in eighth position and scored one point in the season standings.

2 of 3 Lewis Hamilton crashed at Turn 7 in Q3 for the Austrian GP sprint race and will start ninth — Photo: Sem Van Der Wal/ANP via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton crashed at Turn 7 in Q3 for the Austrian GP sprint race and will start in ninth — Photo: Sem Van Der Wal/ANP via Getty Images

Seven-time champion and F1 repudiate harassment and racism

The cases were reported on the internet over the weekend. Fans reported a large number of racist terms used and chants such as “all Germans are gay” among part of the audience.

Women who were present on Friday and Saturday also declared that they were targets of inappropriate touching and singing, even workers in the stands. A girl group gathered on a social network this Sunday to watch the race together.

– I was wearing a dress yesterday and a group of five Dutch fans of Max (Verstappen) held up my dress and when I confronted them they said “no Hamilton fan deserves any respect”. It wasn’t much better today, but at least they just took pictures of me and laughed at my jacket. I will never go to the Austrian GP again – described one of the women present at the race.

– We have been informed of reports that some fans were subjected to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian GP. We take this matter very seriously, we have discussed it with the promoters and the security team at the event, and we will be talking to those who have reported the incidents. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Hamilton also said he was “disappointed” and “disgusted” by the situation:

– I am disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and abusive behavior in general at the circuit this weekend. Going to the Austrian GP or any race should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that the races are a safe space for everyone. Please if you see this happening report it to circuit security and F1, we cannot sit back and let this keep happening.