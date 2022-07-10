Harry Potter: Which young actor tragically died before the film’s release? – Movie news

The premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was marked by the loss of one of the youngsters in the cast.

The sixth installment in the franchise based on the JK Rowling literary saga, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince hit the big screen in 2009, setting the stage for the epic finale of the doublet. The Deathly Hallows. It may not have been the most faithful adaptation of the books – nor the most loved by fans – but it will never stop being one of the most important films of all. After all, it was the last time Hogwarts students saw their respected headmaster, Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon).

However, the film’s release was tragically marred by the disappearance, at age 18, of Robert Knox. The young man gave life to the character Marcus Belby, a Ravenclaw student who is introduced to the public during the meeting of the select club of Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent). He is shown to be a glutton, whereas in Rowling’s novel he is described as somewhat thin and nervous.

On May 24, 2008, Knox was fatally stabbed outside a London pub while trying to protect his 16-year-old brother Jamie. His killer, Karl Norman Bishop, was sentenced to life in prison, with a 20-year security sentence. To honor him, the film crew wore a white ribbon around their wrists during the film’s premiere.

Robert Knox as Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.



After Knox’s death, his family created a foundation in his name aimed, in particular, at helping young talent in the arts. In this sense, the entity promotes a small annual film festival. In 2021, he showed a documentary, (K)nox: The Rob Knox Storywhich recalls his (unfortunately) short career, with testimonials from actors such as Broadbent, Ray Winstone (player of Mad-Eye Moody) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

The Half-Blood Prince is directed by David Yates, who took charge in The Order of the Phoenix (2007) and continued until The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). The production grossed about $930 million on a budget of $250 million.

In the plot, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) finally becomes a real threat to both the wizarding and muggle worlds. Harry suspects danger lurks within Hogwarts, but Dumbledore is more concerned with preparing him for the final battle against the Dark Lord. The headmaster invites his colleague Slughorn to be the new Potions teacher, as Snape has managed to fulfill his dream of teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts.

At the same time, Harry begins to take a growing interest in Ginny (Bonnie Wright), sister of his best friend Ron (Rupert Grint). The latter, in turn, finds himself the target of Lavender Brown’s (Jessie Cave) crush, which further complicates his relationship with Hermione (Emma Watson).

The Half-Blood Prince is available in the HBO Max catalog, as are the other seven and the Back to Hogwarts special.