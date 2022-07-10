Heat up The House of Drago! Vivo Play and HBO release all seasons of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was a television landmark and redefined series productions forever. Soon, we will explore more of this iconic universe created by George RR Martin through The House of the Dragon series. To warm up fans for this launch, Vivo Play, Vivo’s entertainment platform, has closed a partnership with HBO and will release all seasons of Game of Thrones for free.

Long before Daenerys Targaryen, Westeros was ruled by the Targaryen family, who in possession of powerful and imposing dragons, subdued anyone who got in their way. It is in this scenario that the plot of The House of the Dragon takes place, a series derived from Game of Thrones that narrates the past of this universe and expands everything we already know. Ahead of the series premiere on August 21, viewers will have the chance to watch or rewatch Game of Thrones for free through Vivo Play. Customers who subscribe to Vivo Play packages will be able to watch via decoder and App. In addition, other Vivo customers with invoices also have free access to the platform and can marathon on their cell phones or on SmartTV, through the Vivo Play App.

There are 73 episodes, divided into eight seasons, which will be available from Friday to Sunday. Vivo customers who have HBO channels in their TV package already have free access to HBO Max, and can not only watch Game of Thrones, but also other productions on the service. So, looking forward to the release of The House of the Dragon?

