How to Add a Contact on WhatsApp Web with Google and iCloud

although the WhatsApp Web has practically all the functions of the native app, for mobile devices, it does not allow you to add a contact to your account directly in its interface. However, there are other ways to add this person to your contact list, whether with your Android or iOS device.

The way is to do the process manually, so that the new number is included in your phone book, even if you do the entire procedure through the PC. Today TecMundo shows you how to add a contact in WhatsApp Web with Google and iCloud. Check out!

How to add a contact on WhatsApp Web with Google contacts?

1. Logged into the same Google account that you use on your Android phone, access the Google Contacts website;

2. Next, click on the “Create contact” button, located at the top of the screen, on the left, as shown in the image below;

Hit the “Create Contact” button to add one more person to your phonebookSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

3. Afterwards, you can choose between adding one contact or several at once;

Google brings the option to add one or more contacts at onceSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

4. On the next screen, fill in the information for the new contact. Remembering that the most important thing is the cell phone number, that is, the other fields do not need to be filled in;

To add the new contact to WhatsApp, you only need to fill in the name and phoneSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

5. After saving the contact, just search for it by the same name in WhatsApp search and start a new conversation.

How to add a contact on WhatsApp Web with iCloud?

1. Go to the iCloud Web site and log into your Apple account;

2. Then, on the main screen, click on the “Contacts” button;

Click on the “Contacts” option iconSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

3. Then, to add a new contact, click on the “+” symbol, located at the bottom of the screen, on the left, as shown in the image below;

The “+” icon is at the bottom of the screenSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

4. Now, choose between adding only one contact, or several at the same time;

As with Google, you can add one or more contacts at once.Source: Reproduction / TecMundo

5. On the next screen, fill in the information for the new contact. Remembering that, for WhatsApp, you only need to inform your name and phone number;

To add the contact to WhatsApp, just name and phoneSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

6. After saving the contact, enter WhatsApp Web and search for its name in the application search. Then just start a new conversation.

Now that you know how to create a contact from your PC, you no longer need to use a cell phone to add a new person to your WhatsApp, both in the web version and in the mobile app!