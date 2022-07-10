How to Change Voice on TikTok | voice effects

Change voice on TikTok It’s a simple procedure that can be done directly in the social network application, without having to use other platforms. With this, videos recorded on TikTok’s camera can earn voice effects fun.

You can apply robot, squirrel, electronic, echo, microphone, baritone, giant, megaphone, drain, vibrato, synthesizer, and helium voice filters. Next, see in the tutorial how to change voice on TikTok and use social network voice effects. Tip applies to Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

How to use voice effects on TikTok

Open TikTok on mobile and tap the “+” icon at the bottom center; Tap and hold the central red button to record a video; When finished recording, tap the check symbol in the lower right corner; On the right side menu, tap on the “Voice Effects” option; Select the desired voice effect. The video will continue playing on the screen; Tap one of the filter options to hear the video with the voice effect; Make the edits you prefer and tap “Next”; Confirm the publication of the video in “Publish”.

Record your video and use the “Voice Effects” option to change the voice on TikTok (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. After you change your voice on TikTok, the video will be posted to your timeline.

Can I use voice effects on videos from my gallery?

Not. You can only change voice on TikTok in videos recorded directly from the app’s camera. Any gallery video uploaded using the upload function is not compatible with TikTok voice effects.

Can I upload a voice effect from my cell phone?

Not. The only voice effects available for use are the ones already in the TikTok app itself.

Can I edit or delete voice effects from an on-air video?

Not. TikTok does not allow you to delete or edit voice effects from a video that is already published. For that, you will need to remove the post from your account and create a new video without the voice filter, or with a new effect.

Can I use more than one voice effect at the same time?

Not. You can only use one voice effect at a time on each TikTok recording.