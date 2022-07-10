how to classify series with Wagner Moura that no one understood anything

Advertising Could not load ad

The miniseries Iluminadas came to an end last Friday (3), on Apple TV+, with many more questions than answers about the plot that no one understood anything. Starred by Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura, the attraction fits into those stories so confusing that they seem genius; and if you think otherwise, it’s because you don’t have enough intellect to understand them. In truth, Enlightened has everything but cohesion.

On the list of big-name series are Westworld (HBO), Mr. Robot (Prime Video), American Gods (Prime Video), among others. They are those productions that seem to be necessary to have a guide in hand to understand the history, in addition to a preparatory course and a graduate degree on the subject. Some are less complex than others, however.

Westworld and Mr. Robot, for example, present complexities indeed. But the plots are self-explanatory. Fans uncovered secrets of these two series even before they were revealed in the episodes, causing astonishment even among the creators and writers.

Enlightened is far from it. The curious thing is that arguing in favor of the genius of the Apple miniseries conveys that air of cult superiority, like “only I, owner of high mind, understand the plot”. There’s no escaping it: Illuminated is confusing and doesn’t care about delivering the most basic answers possible.

Elisabeth Moss in the last scene of Shining

Based on the book of the same name, written in 2013 by Lauren Beukes, the miniseries Iluminadas escaped a little from some of the solutions of the main work, just trying to keep the essence.

The backbone of the narrative follows Kirby Mazrachi, a character played by Elisabeth Moss who works at the Chicago Sun-Times. She fell victim to a serial killer years ago, managing to escape death. Other women were not so lucky.

Kirby crosses paths with Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), an investigative reporter far from the best phase of his career. The journalist goes on to cover the case of a murdered woman. Kirby believes, from the modus operandi of the crime, that the killer is the same one who attacked her in the past. So, Kirby’s journey of revenge is presented, in the hunt for this mysterious man.

It turns out that there is nothing trivial in these cases. Enter time travel, parallel realities, possible multiple personalities, strange objects and a bunch of riddles.

[Atenção: spoilers a seguir]

Illuminated concludes only one plot: Kirby finds the man who attacked her and takes revenge. However, several questions remained unanswered. The series explained absolutely nothing.

What is the real meaning of the title? Some dead women had the radium substance inside their bodies, thus glowing in the dark; yet this has not been elucidated, it is implied. How does time travel work? Why did the killer kill those women? Why did he leave objects inside them?

Why did time travel only work for him and not his military best friend, who found himself in the same situation? Why was it that every time he killed someone the timeline changed in other women’s lives?

After completing the revenge she sought so much, Kirby sat on the couch at home, next to her pet dog, and in a moment of relief, she was confused about what to expect from life after fulfilling the desired goal. That was the last scene of the miniseries. She ended up serving perfectly as the exact expression of those who watched the plot and didn’t understand anything. ⬩