How to Disable Do Not Disturb | iPhone and Android

Know how to disable do not disturb mode is as important as activating it. Available on iPhone phones and all Android models, the feature allows users to take a break from notifications and focus on other activities.

The Do Not Disturb feature is part of an interesting group of applications, some native, others not, that help the user to control the use on the device. Digital Wellbeing is another interesting feature, Airplane Mode and also apps that organize your time better.

However, there are times when it’s important to know how to disable do not disturb on both operating systems and get back to receiving notifications and app pop-ups on your mobile device’s screen, check it out below.

How to Disable Do Not Disturb on iPhone

Access “AJustes” and then enter “Focus”; Tap the first option, “Do Not Disturb”; Now, just deselect the function and that’s it!

Turn off Do Not Disturb on iPhone by going to Phone Settings (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

How to Disable Do Not Disturb on Android

While on the iPhone the path is unique, on Android phones it can vary. On some models, Do Not Disturb is found under notification options, on others under Digital Wellbeing. Check below how to disable it on Google OS.

Access the settings of your Android device; Tap “Digital Wellbeing” or “Notifications”; Swipe the screen and find “Do not disturb” or “Do not disturb”; Disable the function to complete.

Disable Do Not Disturb on Android by controlling system settings (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

In this way, it is possible to reactivate message and call notifications on your cell phone, as well as notifications from applications that use the function.