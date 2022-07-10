How to hide photos posted on Instagram without deleting them permanently

Does keeping old photos posted on Instagram no longer make sense to you? Know that you don’t have to delete it for good and run the risk of regretting it later.

The application has a function called “archive”, which allows you to disappear any image from your timeline without erasing it permanently. When using the feature, the images are stored in a folder that only you will have access to.

See how easy it is to use this function:

Open Instagram and go straight to the photo you want to hide; Enter the three dots (…) located at the top right of the screen; Now select the “Archive” option. The image will automatically disappear from your timeline. If the file you want to disappear is a reels, select the option “Remove from profile grid”.

Image: Reproduction

How to recover archived photos

If you change your mind, archived posts can be easily retrieved.