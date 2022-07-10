“If I had that opportunity”; medallion dreams of playing for Corinthians again and leaves the decision in the hands of Duílio

The medallion is free on the market and stated that it has received proposals from teams in the Serie A of the Brasileirão

After securing its classification for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians turns its attention to the Brasileirão. This Sunday (10), Timão will host Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 16th round of the national tournament. In addition to the two teams enjoying a good moment in the season, another link unites the two biggest teams in Brazil: Vagner Love.

And the striker, who was interviewed by the Globo Esporte.com reporting team, admitted that he has the desire to return to play in a team in Brazil, but sent a message to presidents Duílio Monteiro Alves, Roberto de Andrade, Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Brazil. If I could choose a club, I would stay between Corinthians and Flamengo for everything these teams have done for shirt 9 in the past.

“I am free for negotiations. I would return to Brazilian football without a doubt. There have already been some polls, but nothing official”, revealed Vagner Love, who left Midtjylland, from Danish football. However, the medallion revealed that he has affection for two clubs currently: Corinthians and Flamengo and stated that he dreams of wearing the shirt of one of these teams in the future.

“If I had the opportunity, I would be very happy to end my career for one of the two. I am 38 years old, the tank is still full. Just put it on the field and you’ll see, I’m full of love to give “, said Vagner Love.said the striker who ended his interview with Globoesporte.com claiming that, if Corinthians and Flamengo disputed his signing, he would put the team managed by Duílio Monteiro Alves as the first option for having won titles at Timão.

“Today I have more affection for Corinthians. Because? Because I won for Corinthians, I was champion there, and the two times I was free in the market, he hugged me. Flamengo also had his opportunity to repatriate me and he didn’t, perhaps by choice of the club”, concluded the striker.