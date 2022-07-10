Igor Benevenuto talks about revealing his homosexuality

The public revelation that he is homosexual took a weight off the back of referee Igor Benevenuto. At 41, he feels he can finally be happy the way he is, without the constant fear that someone will expose his sexual orientation without his consent.

“I’m revealing to take away the weight that was always on my back and that bothered me and caused me a lot of problems. Today, I can live free, I don’t need to hide. If I’m in a relationship today, people will know who I am. this person. My ethics and my conduct will continue in the same way”, he said, in conversation with the UOL Sport.

Benevenuto revealed her sexual orientation in an interview with the podcast “Nos Armarios dos Vestiários”, by ge. He became the first FIFA referee to publicly declare himself homosexual. Even with the milestone, he claims to have been surprised by the repercussion.

“It’s one of the most different days of my life. I’ve received thousands of messages and, thank God, all positive so far, with a lot of support, strength. I didn’t imagine it would be like this. I knew it would have repercussions, but I thought it would be divided. I thought a lot of people would curse, talk a lot of nonsense”.

The fear of being attacked for his sexual orientation was something that had been with Igor Benevenuto ever since he came to understand who he was. The referee claims to have had depression throughout his life. The first revelation was made to her mother and siblings, just over 15 years ago. But to make this public, he needed to undergo psychological follow-up.

“I lived in chains and in fear for about 32 years of my life. I didn’t live fully. It was a very heavy load. And I was never able to speak and reveal this publicly, not to a psychologist or to anyone. The psychologists I followed up with they helped a lot in this strengthening, in this gain of strength to be able to speak. There were many years of anguish, sadness and agony that I went through. But, with that, maturity came and I was able to free myself and untie myself from this prison”, he continued.

Social pressure meant that Benevenuto was never able to live, according to him, full happiness. Wherever he went, he was afraid of being photographed and having his life exposed without his consent. The depression pictures made him constantly wish he had been born differently, so that he didn’t have to go through the prejudices existing in society.

“You can’t imagine what it’s like to think 24 hours a day about a solution for you to stop being gay. (…) That was every day in my life. Imagine you mentally martyring yourself every day. Today, I’m sure that the my life will be much happier and much more peaceful. Today, I take this weight off, I no longer have to hide anything from anyone, to keep charging myself for it. I’m going to live my life that I think is adequate and happy”, he continued.

The seed has been planted

Igor Benevenuto understands the importance of his revelation, but he is aware that he alone is not capable of changing the existing prejudice in football. The referee cites measures taken by the entities involved in the sport as attitudes that can help other people feel safe to make the same decision as he did.

“The CBF, FIFA and the press have demanded a lot of respect in the sport. Change does not depend only on me. We have the beach, those millions of grains of sand, I am a grain of sand in that immensity. I planted a seed in this forest that is about to be born. I think it can help, it will help, because the demands have been stronger from the clubs themselves. We see the clubs’ campaigns every year. I hope you have more respect and tolerance for me and with everyone else.”

The referee cited as an example the former player Richarlyson who, in the same podcast, revealed to be bisexual. The now commentator for “Globo” lived with several acts of prejudice throughout his career, even though he never exposed his sexual orientation.

“Many people in the middle are, but they can’t reveal themselves for fear of being attacked, charged, belittled. We saw Richarlyson’s report about it, from fans about it in the podcast that was made, there will be other podcasts about it, and are surprising stories negatively in relation to the lack of respect and tolerance. I hope that things improve, because regardless of whether the person is gay or straight, it is a space that they have the right to be there and live properly, root for the team they likes it. She’s a human being”, added Benevenuto.