In book, former radio intern reveals how he was ‘saved’ by Jennifer Aniston

One of the biggest names in Hollywood for a while, Jennifer Aniston definitely doesn’t do the “diva line”. And proof of this is now recorded in a book, and more specifically in “Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations In Business And Life”, a guide to networking written by podcaster Joe Pardavilla that will arrive this week in bookstores across the United States.

In it, Pardavilla reveals the details of a meeting he had with Jen in 1997, when the star was filming scenes in the romantic comedy “Passion of Occasion” and had already risen to fame with “Friends”, which debuted in 1994 on the small screen.

According to the author, who at the time was an intern at a radio station in Los Angeles and was given the task of interviewing the cast of the production, the actress was simply his “angel” when she caught him lost and not knowing what to do at the time.

“I tried to get close to her. [Aniston], but the security guards wouldn’t let me”, recalls Pardavilla in the work. “Shortly after, I got a call from her assistant, saying that she felt horrible for the way the security guards from the film gave me, and that’s why she offered to be interviewed live by me,” added the lucky man, who lists the hit. 25 years ago as one of the best moments of his career.