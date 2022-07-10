In Fred’s farewell, Fluminense wins Ceará and enters the G4 of the Brasileirão

Fred’s farewell from the lawns was in style. Of Belo’s show The party made by the fans at Maracanã, the joy also lasted with the ball rolling. O Fluminense beat Ceará 2-1 on Saturday night, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. The goals were scored by Germán Cano and Matheus Martins for the tricolor side, while Luiz Otávio scored for Vozão.

The idol entered the match in the 33rd minute of the second half and, even without scoring a goal, moved the more than 63,000 fans present at Maracanã.

With the result, Fluminense reached 27 points and provisionally assumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship – still being able to be surpassed with the course of the round. Ceará, with 18, occupies the 15th position. See the Brazilian table!

Fluminense will play again next Tuesday: Tricolor has the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil against Cruzeiro, in Mineirão. Ceará, also for the Copa do Brasil, will play a classic against Fortaleza at Castelão on Wednesday.

JUST FLOW!

Fluminense started the game by pressing. Quick exchanges of passes, movements and quick decisions were Tricolor’s hallmarks in the final third. Flu came very close to scoring: after a good plot, goalkeeper João Ricardo stopped a shot from Germán Cano inside the small area.

MAKE THE HEART IMMEDIATELY

Ceará couldn’t hold Fluminense’s game volume for a long time. In the final stretch of the first half, Caio Paulista took the rebound from a corner and crossed a ball to Germán Cano, who went up alone and scored the 26th goal of the season.

In the celebration, the Argentine replaced the traditional “L” with the heart, one of Fred’s trademarks. The goal left Tricolor to take the lead at halftime.

WATER IN THE CHOPP?

The roles were reversed at the start of the second half. It was Ceará that started pressuring and forced Fábio to work. The goalkeeper made a good save in a shot by Iury Castilho and, soon after, performed a miracle in Vina’s submission, who took the rebound.

RUTHLESS FLOW

Ceará’s hopes soon went down the drain. If Vozão returned agitated, Fluminense made a point of pouring water on the visitors’ beer. Samuel Xavier found Cano free inside the area and the striker served as a waiter, just rolling for Matheus Martins to complete the back of the net.

The Voice, even with the handicap, kept trying. Fábio made another save in a volley by Vina in the penalty area – the ball still slipped on the crossbar after the goalkeeper saved. The match was back and forth, with both teams looking to attack.

THE ENTRY OF THE IDOL

​Fred was called by Fernando Diniz in the 30th minute, raising the crowd. Shirt 9 entered the field three minutes later, replacing Germán Cano. The Argentine left the pitch bowing and thanking the Brazilian.

CHASING

Ceará put pressure in the final minutes and made Fluminense’s defense sweat. As soon as this happens, the goal comes out. After a cross and confusion in the area, the ball was left for defender Luiz Otávio to push to the back of the net.

Even with these attempts, the team led by Fernando Diniz held on tight in the final minutes and confirmed the victory. In the end, a tricolor victory and Fred’s joy.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE X CEARÁ

Date/Time: 09/07/2022, at 19:00

Place: Maracana (RJ)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA-SP)

assistants: Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

video referee: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

​Lawn: Good

​audience and income: 63,707 gifts / BRL 2,201,275.00

​yellow cards: Matheus Martins and Felipe Melo (FLU); Iury Castilho and Richard Coelho (CEA)

​red cards:

​

​goals: Germán Cano (1-0, 39’/1ºT); Matheus Martins (2-0, 9’/2ºT); Luiz Otávio (2-1, 48’/2nd)

​

​FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Felipe Melo 27’/2ºT); Matheus Martins, Ganso (Martinelli 27’/2ºT), Jhon Arias; Pipe (Fred 33’/2ºT). Coach: Fernando Diniz.

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco (Victor Luís 43’/2nd); Richard Coelho, Rodrigo Lindoso (Fernando Sobral 43’/2ºT); Iury Castilho, Lima (Zé Roberto 18’/2ndT), Mendoza (Dentinho 43’/2ndT); come. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.