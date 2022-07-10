Install Windows 98 on Xbox Series X|S, and Yes, You Can Play Half-Life

Today we discovered that the folks at Digital Foundry managed to install the operating system Windows 98 on consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Best of all, the combination works perfectly, to the point of being a functional modification.

Of course, while it is functional, it is indicated that you will literally face a rather crooked path to achieving what they have achieved:

“Prepare for many installations, through a rather tortuous procedure. This starts with an unusual solution to install the emulation system RetroArch on Xbox, which in turn runs DOSBox Pure”, indicate from Digital Foundry. “I used this video guide to start the process without using developer mode.” “Once you have DOSBox Pure running on your Xbox console, you also need to install Windows 98 itself. This must be the bright future that Bill Gates imagined in the past… Windows 98 itself must be obtained and loaded via RetroArch support for disk ISOs I opted for the FTP method to transfer these ISOs from my PC to my Xbox consoles – unfortunately the most logical Xbox optical drive method is not possible. In the end, what you get is a full installation of the Windows 98 operating system on your Xbox Series console, with the games fully installed, which means you can use it as you would any old PC, to the point where I wrote the script for the video embedded in this page using the Microsoft Word on my Series X, with the help of a resurrected Clippy. From here, everything is simpler, with one exception. Unfortunately, RetroArch doesn’t support USB mice, which means the Xbox controller’s right thumb must be replaced. As you can imagine, using the controller as an emulated mouse is a limiting factor for ergonomics and control. I find it perfectly usable on desktop and most first-person shooters, but it’s a headache for isometric titles and real-time strategy games.”

After summarizing what you will find in the video, let’s get to the interesting part, playing great classics like Command and Conquer: Tiberian Sun with total fluidity and without sound problems (although using the joystick of the control as a mouse), Turok, Quake IIor even half-life.

Obviously, in addition to the time it will take to have everything installed, one of the main disadvantages is linked to the possibility of not using the mouse, but if you want to enjoy great classics of the video game industry from the comfort of your couch, or to feel the nostalgia of having a Windows 98 computer inside your Xbox console, you already know that it is possible and more importantly: how to do it.