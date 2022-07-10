iPhone 14: alleged release date revealed by informant

By tradition, Apple unveils its new iPhone phones in September, the first or second week of the month. Being approximately eight or nine weeks away from the announcement, the volume of rumors and leaks intensifies. Recently, a leaked case revealed the 6.7-inch model. According to an informant, the iPhone 14 line will be officially presented in september 13a Tuesday, following what the Cupertino giant has been doing over the past few years.

















On his Twitter profile, @ihacktu brought the information about the supposed release date.

I’m thinking of stopping tweeting after the presentation of the iPhone 14 on September 13 2022 3/3 — iHacktu ileaks  (@ihacktu) June 22, 2022

This coincides with Apple’s tradition of scheduling its events for the first or second Tuesday in September. Pre-sales are expected to start on September 16th, with the possible release date taking place on September 23rd.

The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to come with four models with the 5.4-inch mini model giving way to the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, which is expected to replace the Max nomenclature. The other models are expected to include the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the most powerful member of the series, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Last week, the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions about Apple, revealed that only the Pro models will receive the new A16 Bionic chipset, while the other versions will have the same processor as the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic.

The new Pro models will be able to support 120 Hz refresh rate with ProMotion display, as well as 20% thinner bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the cameras, they should have 48 megapixel sensors, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will come with 12 megapixel sensors.

