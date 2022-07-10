iPhone Will Have Extreme Lockdown Security Mode Against Hackers; understand

Apple announced this Wednesday (6) a new feature for iPhones, called Lockdown Mode, which will arrive with iOS 16. Its objective is to protect people most likely to suffer from government-sponsored cyberattacks, such as politicians, journalists, top executives and activists. of human rights.

How it works?

Lockdown Mode disables many iPhone functions that could be accessed by intruders, leaving the device less vulnerable to malware. For example:

in the app Messages, attachments (except images) are blocked and link preview is not available

calls from facetime from people you haven’t previously called are blocked, as are invitations from “strangers” to other Apple services

Some internet items, such as just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript, are disabled in Safari and in all other browsers that use WebKit

Shared albums are removed from the app Photos and invites to new albums are blocked

wired connections with other devices/accessories are blocked

New configuration profiles cannot be installed

That is, the normal performance of the smartphone, apps and websites is greatly impaired. Therefore, the feature is only intended for a small group of people who need extreme digital security.

How to activate?

Lockdown Mode can be used by anyone, anytime. It is off by default; to activate it, just go to “Settings > Privacy & Security” and tap on the option.

It has already been inserted into the third beta version of iOS 16, released this Wednesday for testing, and will reach all users when the system is updated, probably in September. It will also be available for iPads, with iPadOS 16, and Mac computers and notebooks, with macOS Ventura.

Image: Apple

Why was it created?

The announcement comes months after revelations that government-sponsored hackers had the ability to attack recent models of iPhones with a “zero-click” technique (through text messages, without requiring the victim to click on any links).

But the attacks Lockdown Mode wants to prevent are even more sophisticated (and rare). They employ tools that can cost millions of dollars, sold directly to military agencies or totalitarian governments, that exploit as-yet-undiscovered bugs to break into the iPhone’s operating system. From there, they can do things like control the microphone and camera or steal the user’s browsing and communications history.

The best-known mercenary software is the Pegasus spyware, developed by the Israelis from the NSO Group — which Apple is suing. According to the company, the vast majority of the one billion iPhone users will never be the target of such an attack.

Apple has announced that it will pay up to $2 million to researchers who can find security holes in Lockdown Mode and help improve its protection.

* With information from MacRumors and 9to5Mac