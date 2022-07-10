Is ultrawide gaming monitor worth it?

the monitors are essential equipment to compose a gamer or work setup. Even with the abundance of sizes and resolutions available, format can be a big differentiator in your everyday life.

In this growing segment, ultrawide monitors are no longer a novelty in the market and, currently, they already face the traditional widescreen models. The truth is that these devices can significantly improve your productivity at work and especially your gaming performance.

In this special article, we’ll explain the differences between ultrawide monitors, their advantages, disadvantages, and how to get the most out of these quirky displays.

What is an ultrawide monitor?

In free translation, ultrawide can be understood as “super-wide” or “ultra-wide”, and the second definition is that it seems to make more sense when talking about these monitors. An ultrawide monitor has a screen with larger spaces on the sideswith more area than conventional models.

Optimum Tech via YouTube/play

Thus, the general format of a ultrawide starts at 21:9. That is, for every 21 pixels in width, 9 more pixels in height are added. Widescreen screens, those used in standard TVs and monitors, use the 16:9 format, following the same logic. So, we can say that the ultrawide monitor has more “fat” on the sides compared to the widescreen.

size and shape

That said, it is very important to comment on the size of these wide monitors. A 29-inch ultrawide monitor is wider or equal to a 32-inch widescreen monitor, precisely because of this pixel count. For example, a 32-inch AOC Agon monitor – we’ve rounded the figure for ease of understanding – is around 70cm wide, while a smaller sized 29-inch LG ultrawide monitor is also the same 70cm.

Rough scale comparison of LG 29WL500 vs AOC Agon AG323FCXESource: Felipe Vidal/Tecmundo

This means that even though it has a smaller number of inches, ultrawide is generally equal to or greater than most 32-inch widescreen monitor models. However, if the width increases, the height decreases. The Agon is 40 centimeters tall, while the LG is just 31 centimeters. Again, this is because of the format relationship.

The practical differences

Now that the theoretical explanation is done, we need to talk about the advantages and disadvantages of using a ultrawide screen in the gaming world. for having a additional space on the sidesmonitors in this standard provide a better view of all screen content.

The human eye is able to identify information very clearly if it is directly focused on that content. However, if we are centered with a monitor, and without turning our head, we try to see around us, we will notice that what is on the sides of the field of vision is already starting to get a little blurred and blurry. It is still possible to identify shapes, but hardly letters or numbers.

The idea of ​​ultrawide is precisely to provide a improved field of view for the player, providing extra details and information that couldn’t be seen on a conventional widescreen. The image below uses a 32:9 format ultrawide screen and shows how the player’s field of view can increase in models of this type, check it out:

Reddit u/Dvalin_DK

Note that in the first test, as it would be on a conventional widescreen monitor, the player only has a centralized view of the map. In the second image, more similar to 21:9, it is possible to see that new elements begin to appear on the screen, as part of a building on the left. In the third test, now at 32:9, the building is already fully visible, as is much of the bay to the right.

The most interesting gains are for the competitive landscapeespecially in 1st person shooter games such as Call of Duty, Battlefield and Fortnite. In these cases, even though your vision is concentrated in the central part of the screen, where the crosshairs are, having an additional space on the sides facilitates the immediate identification of enemies appearing on the screen, something that is not possible in widescreen displays, and giving players an advantage. .

PC Tech Reviews/play

However, some games don’t support ultrawideas overwatch. What happens in the game is simply an image stretched to the sides. This way, there are no real field-of-view gains, and the player will see the same image as what would be displayed on a widescreen, but stretched to fill the entire ultrawide area.

Are curved ultrawide monitors better?

Another advantage of ultrawide monitors is the ability to extend the experience with curved screens. Although widescreens also have significant gains with curved displays, wider screens, due to their greater width, are able to “hug” the user’s field of vision in a more natural way.

1000R is the best possible curvature for the human field of viewSource: Samsung/play

Can my PC support an ultrawide monitor?

By having a larger amount of pixels on the screen, it is natural that Ultrawide monitors operate at higher resolutions. In the case of a Full HD monitor (1920×1080) in 21:9 aspect ratio, it is normal to find models that use a kind of Full HD+, with 2560×1080 pixels.

This resolution is close to Quad HD, or 2560×1440, and with that comes a concern in the minds of gamers. Will my PC run games like this? The answer depends, but if you want to be absolutely sure, do some research with your current PC settings, the game you plan on playing and the monitor resolution you plan to buy on YouTube. For example: i5-11400 + RTX 2060 + Red Dead Redemption 2 + 2560×1080.

As we have explained on other occasions, the higher the resolution, the higher the video card performance will be required to play, while the processor will lower its usage. So, if you already have an older card and you don’t think it’s enough to handle an ultrawide, consider investing in a new GPU, either to run in Full HD or Quad HD.

Size and discomforts

Even with numerous positives, ultrawide monitors have their negatives. The first and most obvious is size. Not every user has enough physical space to place such a wide monitor on the desk or attached to the wall. This can be a deciding factor for many players, so it’s good to pay attention to the setup and only consider a widescreen in these cases.

Another point to be considered, which is also related to space, is this difference in the format of the monitors. As many players have used widescreen monitors, the sudden switch to an ultrawide one, mainly due to the reduced height, can cause strangeness.

For many, a few days of use are enough to get used to the aspect ratio of the screen, but other users end up not liking the experience. The main recommendation is to try it out at a friend’s house who has a model of this type, or go to specialized hardware stores in your city and see if there are any test stands.

Prices and models

It is currently easier to find good ultrawide models in Brazilian retail. Prices can vary widely, starting from approx. BRL 999 in 25-inch versions, such as the LG 25UM58-G, and reaching up to R$13,000 in massive 49-inch, curved and MiniLED devices, such as the recently launched Samsung Neo G9.

The player can still choose models from Dell and its subsidiary, Alienware, in addition to models of professional use of the UltraSharp line. Samsung is perhaps one of the brands that most offers gamer models in Brazil, but other smaller manufacturers, such as Gamemax, have also been standing out.

It is worth it?

Ultrawide monitors have a number of features that should make gamers’ lives a lot easier when gaming. The field of view is larger, there are clear advantages in the competitive landscape, more pixels on the screen, improvements in productivity, etc.

Prices range from the amateur public to the intermediate and super demanding segment with giant screens, in addition to the ease of finding recognized brands in the market. The big problem that can arise is really the issue of physical space on the user’s desk, in addition to the custom after using widescreen for a lifetime.