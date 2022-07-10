“It’s different”; Fla midfielder is ‘approved’ by Ceni and Muricy talks about the athlete’s chances of playing for São Paulo

The Flamengo midfielder caught the attention of the Tricolor team and the manager was very sincere in his opinion

The transfer window opens on the 18th of July, with that, the Clubs move to go in search of reinforcements. This is the case of Flamengo, who are keeping an eye on the market and also keeping their good players in Dorival’s team, however, it should not be an easy task.

Recently, one of the stars of the team, the midfielder and absolute starter, João Gomes, entered the sights of São Paulo. In an interview with the Pai para Filho podcast, Muricy Ramalho, Tricolor’s football coordinator, spoke about the possibility of hiring the player.

According to Muricy, at the moment there is no possibility for the athlete to leave Flamengo, mainly because he is valued and considered one of the best players in Rubro-Negro: “No, he has no possibility because he is highly valued. For me, today he is one of the best Flamengo players.”

The manager continued by stating that João Gomes will not stay for a long time in the Rio de Janeiro team, that he is capable of playing abroad: “This player will not stay there for a long time, no. physical strength, which is required today, but he also has technique. This player doesn’t have the slightest chance. He is highly valued.”