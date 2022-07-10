Japan picks senators in election overshadowed by Abe assassination

The Japanese appear at the polls on Sunday (10) for Senate elections, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign event.

According to polls, the Liberal Democrat Party (PLD), which rules the country and to which Abe belonged, is expected to increase its legislative majority.

The former prime minister’s assassination overshadowed the vote, but the head of government and Abe’s successor, Fumio Kishida, insisted that the shock caused by the crime would not disrupt the democratic process.

Abe’s body arrived in Tokyo on Saturday from the western part of the country, where he was shot on Friday.

The murder came as a huge shock to the country and the international community, which expressed condolences and condemnation of the crime, including countries with which Abe had strained relations, such as China and South Korea.

The man accused of the murder, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested and told investigators he attacked Abe because he believed the politician was linked to an unnamed organization.

Japanese media described the aforementioned entity as a religious organization and claimed that Yamagami’s family suffered financial problems as a result of his mother’s donations to the group.

According to various reports, the suspect visited the Okayama region on Thursday, intending to murder Abe in another act, but withdrew because participants were required to register their presence with names and addresses.

– “Remorse” –

Abe was delivering a campaign speech in the Nara region (western Japan) to support a PLD candidate when Yamagami opened fire.

After being shot twice in the neck, Abe was pronounced dead a few hours later, despite the efforts of a team of 20 doctors.

Japan is a country with few violent crimes and has strict laws on the possession of weapons and, consequently, the security in the campaign acts is not so strict.

After Abe’s assassination, security was beefed up for events with Prime Minister Kishida, who called the crime “an act of barbarism” and “inexcusable”.

Security at polling stations, however, was as usual. Takao Sueki, 79, said he went to the polls with international instability in mind, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“As I look at the situation in the world now, I think about how Japan is going to manage the scenario,” he said. Sueki also stated that differences should be resolved through dialogue.

At 2:00 pm local time, the turnout rate was 18.79%, slightly higher than that recorded at the same time in the 2019 Senate elections.

On Saturday, police admitted to flaws in Abe’s security device and promised a thorough investigation.

“I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the escort and security arrangements for former Prime Minister Abe,” said Tomoaki Onizuka, Nara’s chief of police.

The commander also stated, without holding back tears, that since he became a police officer in 1995 he has never had “such bitter remorse and regret as great as this”.

– An expected victory from the government –

Abe’s office said a wake will take place on Monday night. On Tuesday, only family and close friends will attend a simple funeral.

Japanese media reported that the two events should take place at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo.

US diplomacy chief Antony Blinken, who is in Asia, will visit Japan on Monday to express condolences.

Kishida, 64, holds a solid parliamentary majority alongside the LDP’s major ally in the ruling coalition, Komeito.

This Sunday’s elections should consolidate the power of the LDP and Kishida will be in an even better position – the country will not have elections for the next three years.

The prime minister, however, will face major political obstacles such as inflation and energy shortages.

